India’s first BS-VI motorcycle Hero Splendor iSmart to launch tomorrow

India is set to undergo a transition from BS-IV to BS-VI emission standards in April 2020 and so automobile manufacturers have to be prepared well in advance. The launch of BS-VI products has already started, for example, Kia Seltos comes with BS-VI compliant engines and Honda recently launched the BS-VI compliant Activa. And now, Hero MotoCorp has announced that the country's first BS-VI compliant motorcycle will be launched tomorrow. In June this year, Hero had announced that the Splendor iSmart had been awarded BS-VI certification from ICAT (International Centre for Automotive Technology).

The online launch is scheduled for 1 pm on 7th November. Hero has not specified the model that is set to launch tomorrow, however, since it already has a BS-VI ready motorcycle sitting in its lineup, it's plausible for it to be the updated Splendor iSmart.

With this, Hero MotoCorp is getting closer to being prepared well before the BS-VI transition deadline of 1 April 2020. Having received certification for the Splendor iSmart motorcycle, Hero MotoCorp will now be gearing up to make its entire portfolio of motorcycles and scooters BS-VI compliant.

Muscular-looking Hero Xtreme 1.R concept revealed at 2019 EICMA alongside XPulse 200 Rally Kit

Other highlights from the Indian manufacturer include its presence at EICMA 2019 motorcycle show currently underway in Milan, Italy where it unveiled Xtreme 1R concept. Based on the same platform as the Xtreme 200R, the Xtreme 1R carries a new design philosophy that is much more aggressive.

One other good news from Hero MotoCorp also comes from EICMA where the new rally kit for the Xpulse 200 was revealed. Expected to launch by February, the kit includes handlebar risers, flatter seat, rally tyres along with 12T front and 40T rear sprockets.