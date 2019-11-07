Hero Splendor iSmart BS6 Launch Live: India’s first BS-VI motorcycle launched – engine, design, price

Hero MotoCorp is kickstarting its transition to BS-VI compliant engines well before the deadline for a ban on BS-IV engines closes in. The manufacturer today launched India's first BS-VI motorcycle today with some design changes and upgrades as well. Hero Splendor iSmart Plus was the first two-wheeler in the country to receive BS-VI certification from ICAT in June this year. The new Splendor iSmart+ will come with an updated 110cc engine that delivers more torque and Hero has also revealed that some changes have been made to the dimensions and suspension travel for better comfort and stability. It'll be available across Hero dealerships across India within the next three-four weeks.

