Hero Splendor iSmart BS6 Launch Live: India’s first BS-VI motorcycle launched – engine, design, price

Hero MotoCorp is kickstarting its transition to BS-VI compliant engines well before the deadline for a ban on BS-IV engines closes in. The manufacturer today launched India's first BS-VI motorcycle today with some design changes and upgrades as well. Hero Splendor iSmart Plus was the first two-wheeler in the country to receive BS-VI certification from ICAT in June this year. The new Splendor iSmart+ will come with an updated 110cc engine that delivers more torque and Hero has also revealed that some changes have been made to the dimensions and suspension travel for better comfort and stability. It'll be available across Hero dealerships across India within the next three-four weeks.
Highlights
Hero Splendor iSmart Plus will be available in four colour options - Techno Blue, Sports Red, Leaf Green, and Jet Black. It'll come with an analog-digital instrument cluster with a side stand indicator, AHO (always headlamp on), tubeless tyres.
Hero Splendor iSmart Plus comes with IBS (integrated braking system) which combines front and rear braking that helps reduce stopping distance. In terms of efficiency, the Splendor iSmart+ is equipped with i3s system - an engine start-stop system that cuts power when it senses the engine is idling for too long and then starts the engine back on as the rider pulls on the clutch lever.
Watch as Malo Le Masson, Head - Global Product Planning, Hero MotoCorp, walks you through all the changes that have been made to the new BS-VI version of the Splendor iSmart.
Hero Splendor iSmart Plus has been launched at Rs 64,900 (ex-showroom). Hero had supplied units of Splendor iSmart at several dealerships in September for training purposes. And now, it will be available for purchase at all Hero showrooms across India within the new three-four weeks.
The new Splendor iSmart has been updated with a new 110cc engine platform that is BS-VI compliant and delivers 10% more torque, the suspension travel has been increased by 15 mm, ground clearance has been increased by 15 mm, wheelbase has been stretched by 36 mm, and it has an upgraded headlamp for a better throw of light.
The new BS-VI Splendor iSmart has a newly-introduced diamond frame that Hero says will offer greater agility and hence swifter handling, along with which it'll be more stable at higher speeds.
BS-VI standards are currently the most stringent emission standards for two-wheelers in the world and contribute to a reduction in 45% carbon mono-oxide and a 25% reduction in NOX. The new Splendor iSmart comes with an updated 110cc engine that delivers on 10% more torque. While the older version made 9 Nm, the new motorcycle makes 9.89 Nm of torque.
India is gearing up for a transition from BS-IV emission standards to BS-VI and a lot of auto manufacturers are already in the process of launching BS-VI products we ahead of the deadline on 1 April 2020. We already have BS-VI compliant cars in the country, for example, Kia Seltos and in terms of scooters, Honda recently launched the Activa with an updated engine. And now, Hero MotoCorp is launching India's first BS-VI compliant motorcycle. The launch has been scheduled to take place anytime now, so stay tuned with us for all details.