Hero Splendor iSmart 110 drum brake variant launched: CD110 Dream rival price, specs, features

The Hero Splendor iSmart 110 was launched last year in two variants - front drum and front disc. However, the front drum version never made it to the showrooms and is now listed on the website.

Image of the Hero Splendor iSmart 110 disc brake used for reference

If you think this is some new variant of the Hero Splendor iSmart 110 BS6, it is not. In fact, this variant was listed right from day one. Yes, we checked the press release. However, the reason for carrying this story now is because Hero MotoCorp has finally started listing this model on its website. Earlier, the Hero Splendor iSmart 110 was available with a front disc variant as listed on the website. Now, the drum version is priced at Rs 65,700, ex-Delhi. Our sources tell us that Hero MotoCorp has now started shipping this variant to its dealerships. As is usually the case, the Hero Splendor iSmart 110 will first be delivered to customers in the Delhi-NCR region and then to other parts of the country. It is also the first motorcycle in the Indian market to receive the BS6 certification and was launched in last November.

This version receives 130mm drum brakes at both ends. The other change is the fact that it is 1kg lighter than the disc brake variant (117kg). Other specifications like the fuel tank capacity, ground clearance and even dimensions stay the same. The Hero Splendor iSmart 110 is powered by a 113.2cc single-cylinder engine that makes 9hp and 9.89Nm. This motor is paired with a 4-speed transmission. While there is no claimed fuel efficiency quoted, the Splendor could easily deliver around 68kmpl.

The Splendor iSmart 110 with disc brake is priced approximately at Rs 2,200 more. In the interest of safety, this variant should be the preferred version for customers. A motorcycle with a front disc brake has a much shorter braking distance in comparison with a drum brake unit. Hero provides Integrated Braking System (IBS) with this motorcycle. On applying the rear brake, 40 per cent of the front unit too comes into application. This provides for a much safer braking experience and there are less chances of skidding. Rivals to this version of the Hero Splendor iSmart include the Honda CD 110 Dream at Rs 65,505, ex-showroom.

