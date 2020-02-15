Hero Splendor+, Destini 125 and Maestro Edge 125 now BS6 compliant: Prices up by Rs 7,500!

Hero MotoCorp has announced the BS6 compliance of three more products for the Indian market. The company already had three BS6 compliant products namely Splendor iSmart, HF Deluxe and Pleasure+ 110 scooter. Hero MotoCorp is currently manufacturing BS-VI scooters only. The new Hero Splendor+ BS6 is priced at Rs. 59,600 onwards while the BS6 Destini 125 and Maestro Edge 125 can now be yours for respective prices of Rs 64,310 and Rs. 67,950 for the base variants. Prices mentioned are ex-showroom, Delhi.

The new BS6 Hero Destini 125 gets a 125cc Fuel Injected engine that is good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 9 hp and 10.4 Nm. With this, the company is cliaming 11% higher fuel efficiency along with 10% faster acceleration. The scooter gets the company's signature i3S Technology that automatically shuts down the engine when at idle.

Talking of the other BS6 scooter, the new Maestro Edge 125 shares the engine with the Destini with identical power and torque figures. The new Maestro Edge 125 BS6 now comes with Prismatic Paint technology with Prismatic Purple, changing the colour of the scooter as the days go by. The new Hero Splendor+ BS6 draws power from a 100cc BS6 compliant fuel-injected engine with ‘XSens Technology’ that produces a maximum power output of 7.91 hp with a peak torque of 8.05 Nm.

The new Hero Splendor+ BS6 is available in three variants – Kick with alloy wheel, Self with alloy wheel and Self with alloy wheel and the bike gets the company's i3s tech for fuel saving. The Solid Black colour is available with combinations of Purple, Grey, Red along with three palette combinations of Red-Black-Purple and Ebony Grey paintwork with Green Finish. With the new announcement, the new Hero Splendor+ now costs Rs 6,800 more while for Destini 125 and Maestro Edge 125, you will now need to pay 7,410 and Rs 7,580 respectively compared to the respective BS4 versions.

Commenting on the launch, Malo Le Masson, Head, Global Product Planning, Hero MotoCorp, said that with Splendor+ BS-VI, the updated Destini 125 BS-VI and Maestro Edge 125 BS-VI, the company has migrated almost its entire portfolio shift to BS-VI norms, well ahead of the deadline. He added that Hero MotoCorp is geared-up for exciting times in the coming weeks with a lineup of new product launches, which should help in reinvigorating customer sentiments as well.