Hero Splendor+ Black and Accent Edition launched with customizable livery: Priced at Rs 64,470

At the time of purchase of the Hero Splendor+ Black and Accent Edition, customers can choose from three design themes namely Beetle Red, Firefly Golden and Bumble Bee Yellow. The graphic themes are priced at Rs 899 across India while the complete kit including graphics, 3D Hero Logo and Rim Tape is priced at Rs 1,399.

Amid the festive season, Hero MotoCorp has launched a new edition for the Splendor+. Named as the Black and Accent edition, the highlight of this new variant is that it can be customized with the graphics of the customer’s choice at the time of purchase. The said concept is a result of the company’s ‘Hero CoLabs’ contest. As part of the contest, participants created graphic design themes for the Splendor+ motorcycle and the top 3 designs have been put into production. The said three designs are now available to choose from and a customer can have one of them installed on their new bike. Moreover, the customers can choose to purchase the motorcycle without any graphics as well. The newly launched Hero Splendor+ Black and Accent Edition comes with an all-black theme and gets black wheels along with a black finished engine and black chain cover as well.

Moreover, you get a 3D Hero logo that is available as an accessory. The Hero Splendor+ Black and Accent edition has been launched at a price of Rs 64,470 (ex-showroom, Delhi). At the time of purchase, customers can choose from three design themes namely Beetle Red, Firefly Golden and Bumble Bee Yellow. The graphic themes are priced at Rs 899 across India and customers can also buy the complete kit including graphics, 3D Hero Logo and Rim Tape at a price of Rs 1,399.

Speaking on this, Malo Le Masson, Head of Strategy, Hero MotoCorp said that this is an excellent example of Hero MotoCorp’s new Vision and Mission of moving ahead with a collaborative approach and achieving synergy between the digital and physical world. He further added that within five months, Hero MotoCorp has put the winning designs, from the contest, into production and made them available to their customers. Malo says that the brand will continue to bring more such creative initiatives in the future.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.