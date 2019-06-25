Hero Splendor beats Honda Activa with over 2.6 lakh sales in May 2019

The two-wheeler sales numbers for the month of May 2019 are out. This time, Hero Splendor has outsold the Honda Activa yet again. The Hero best seller managed to find a total of 2,67,450 homes while the Honda Activa saw a unit sale of 2,18,734 units last month. Sales of Hero Splendor included all variants of the motorcycle including the Splendor Plus, Splendor Plus i3s, Splendor iSmart and Super Splendor. On the other hand, the sales numbers of the Honda Activa includes all versions of the Activa namely, the Activa 5G, Activa-i and the Activa 125.

Looking at the numbers, Hero Splendor took the lead from the Honda Activa with a margin of 48,716 units. However, sales of both the two-wheelers have seen a decline in the month of May 2019. In order to compensate for the loss in sales, both the manufacturers launched special edition models of their highest selling products recently. While Honda launched the Activa 5G limited edition with sporty decals, Hero MotoCorp came up with Splendor 25th Anniversary edition. The trend is the same for the overall two-wheeler industry as well due to multiple factors like increasing insurance cost and the mandatory safety norms that comprised compulsion of ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) and CBS (Combined Braking System).

In related news, Hero MotoCorp and Honda have unveiled their first ever BS-VI two-wheelers for India. While Hero MotoCorp announced that its Splendor iSmart is now BS-VI compliant, Honda unveiled the new Activa 125 with a BS-VI engine and new features. The new Activa 125 gets a segment first silent start technology that offers noiseless starting. The instrument cluster of the new Activa 125 is more informative than before as it shows the range along with real-time and average fuel efficiency figures. Furthermore, there is also a service reminder that reminds you of your scooter's periodic maintenance.

