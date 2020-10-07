Hero MotoCorp Service Carnival to start: 30% off on labour, exchange offers and more

Hero is organising this camp, likely for all its two-wheelers, in India and a free wash, polishing and nitrogen in the tyres are promised at authorised service centres.

By:October 7, 2020 10:57 AM

If you own a Hero MotoCorp two-wheeler, this is for you. Even if you don’t, you got to check this as there are multiple exchange offers and low EMI promises. Hero MotoCorp, the country’s largest bikemaker is holding a service camp for its customers. The Service Carnival, as it is called, will be held from October 8-10. Customers are requested to take a prior appointment before visiting the service centres. While there is no clarity if this applies to all Hero vehicles, we assume it will be. Customer bikes will be given a free eco-wash, polishing as well as nitrogen will be filled in the tyres. If you are looking at a paid service for your bike, the labour charges will be Rs 149 plus taxes. However, this is for only the scheduled service. If there is any major work like a clutch replacement or piston change, then one will get up to 30 per cent off on labour charges.

At the same time, if one wishes to buy a new Hero bike, then there are various exchange as well as low EMI offers. On scooters like the Hero Maestro Edge 125, there are low EMIs of Rs 3,400 depending on the dealer and finance partner. Hero dealerships will also help you out with a premium registration number for a minimal additional cost. Hero is likely to partner with Harley-Davidson India but there is no confirmation on the same. It is expected that Hero will take over the service aspect of Harley bikes in India and will retain the aftersales staff too. This will be an assurance for existing Harley owners in India.

Hero is yet to launch the BS6 Xtreme 200S as well as the Xpulse 200T. Manufacturing of both these bikes is already underway, confirmed a source. Towards the end of this month, these launches could take place.

