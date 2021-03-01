Hero service and exchange carnival to begin soon: Offers on new bikes/scooters and maintenance

This carnival by Hero MotoCorp is to celebrate its 100 million celebrations. Customers, past/present/future, are invited to participate in this carnival.

By:March 1, 2021 1:52 PM
Hero Xpulse 200 BS6

Hero MotoCorp is making sure it maintains its lead position in the Indian market. The world’s largest bikemaker is now going to start its service and exchange carnival soon in the Indian market. This is to celebrate its 100 million celebrations. Customers, past/present/future, are invited to participate in this carnival. It begins from March 5 and goes on till March 8, 2021. Customers get to service their Hero bikes or scooters for Rs 100, subject to terms and conditions. Free wash, polishing will be done on the Hero two-wheelers at authorised service stations during this time. Instead of air, nitrogen will be filled in the tyres as well. If one were to opt for the roadside assistance, Rs 100 discount will be given and a similar amount will be reduced from the annual maintenance package called JoyRide. One needs to pre-book the servicing though – online.

Also Read Hero Xpulse 200 BS6 review

Similarly, someone looking to purchase a new Hero bike or scooter during this period will also get benefits. These include Rs 3,000 cash bonus on bikes like the Hero HF Deluxe, exchange, loyalty bonus of up to Rs 4,000 and more. Cashback of up to Rs 12,000 is being offered on select bank cards as well. These offers, Hero says, will vary from state to state and one needs to confirm with the dealer first.

Hero has got bikes in the 100-110cc space, 125cc, 160cc and 200cc segments. As far as scooters are concerned, they are there in the 110 as well as 125cc. Future Hero launches include the new Xpulse 200T as well as a likely electric model under the Duet brand name. There have been many instances when the electric Hero MotoCorp product has been seen and its details revealed. However, the launch timeline is a mystery. For now, mark the aforementioned dates and show some love to your Hero bike or scooter.

