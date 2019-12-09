Hero scooter and motorcycle prices to increase starting 1 January: Here’s by how much

Hero MotoCorp has just announced that the ex-showroom prices of its motorcycles and scooters will be increased effective 1st January 2020. Hero has said that the price increase across its range of two-wheelers will be up to Rs 2000, but it has so far not defined the exact price hike of various models. Hero has not cited the reason behind the price hike, however, as is with most manufacturers - transition to BS-VI compliance is amounting to price hikes across categories. The only BS-VI two-wheeler in Hero's lineup currently is the Splendor iSmart.

The price difference between the BS-IV Splendor iSmart and BS-VI Splendor iSmart is Rs 7,560 as the older version retails at Rs 57,430 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and the new BS-VI one is priced at Rs 64,900 (ex-showroom).

The new Splendor iSmart is powered by a BS-VI 113cc single-cylinder engine paired with a four-speed gearbox. It now makes 10 percent more torque compared to the outgoing BS-IV model. The engine is now fuel injected and puts out 9 hp and 9.8 Nm (BS-IV model made 9.3 hp and 9 Nm of torque). The manufacturer also claims that the new Splendor iSmart has 80 percent lesser sulphur emissions.

In July this year, Hero MotoCorp announced a 1 percent increase in ex-showroom prices across its range. The company, however, did not state the reason behind the price hike.

There are now several BS-VI compliant two-wheelers in India. The first one to launch was the BS-VI Honda Activa 125 Fi, while Hero Splendour iSmart was the first in India to get BS-VI certification. TVS has now updated the Apache RTR 160 4V, RTR 200 4V, and Jupiter Classic. Yamaha has BS-VI compliant FZ Fi, FZ-S Fi, and the recently launched YZF R15 V3.