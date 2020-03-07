Hero scooters offered with huge discounts: Right time to buy with almost Rs 5,000 off

The Hero range of scooters are slower selling than the motorcycles and hence dealers have stocks even from early 2019.

By:Updated: March 7, 2020 12:11:46 PM

Hero MotoCorp unveiled the first BS6 motorcycle in India and the company also was in the lead when it launched a scooter with fuel injection. Hero’s foray into the scooter market wasn’t as successful as let’s say, its former partner Honda’s. With a portfolio of five scooters, with three of them already BS6, Hero isn’t slowing down either. Express Drives spoke with a few dealers both in Mumbai and Delhi. The Mumbai dealers confirmed that they have still got stocks of BS4 scooters at their stockyard. A dealer on the condition of anonymity confirmed that they have also got models from 2018-end. For the same, if a buyer were to buy one now, a discount of Rs 5,000 is being rolled out.

At the same time, 2019 models, the BS4 ones, are going for a discount of Rs 3,000. The dealer principals confirmed that there is no such discounts on the motorcycles as most of them have already been sold off. Hero has got the Glamour, Super Splendor, Splendor, HF Deluxe, Passion Pro and Splendor iSmart in BS6 guise now in the showrooms. The models remaining to come over to the BS6 side include the Xpulse twins and the Xtreme variants. The aforementioned dealers also said that the flow of BS6 versions is a tad slow from the factory. This might be deliberate so that dealers get rid of the existing BS4 models.

Prices of the BS6 models from Hero have seen a rise by Rs 6,000 overall. While this is a tad lower when you compare it with some other makers, it’s still not luring customers. Nonetheless, Hero has planned all-new products for our market, one of which is the Xtreme 160R. The motorcycle will be launched later this month and will take on the TVS Apache RTR 160 as well as the Bajaj Pulsar 160NS.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Domination battle! Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace vs Ford Endeavour vs Toyota Fortuner specs, features, price compared

Domination battle! Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace vs Ford Endeavour vs Toyota Fortuner specs, features, price compared

2020 Honda WR-V bookings open: BS6 petrol, diesel engines, design upgrades

2020 Honda WR-V bookings open: BS6 petrol, diesel engines, design upgrades

250cc streetfighter shootout! Bajaj Dominar 250 vs Suzuki Gixxer 250 vs Yamaha FZ25 specs, features, price

250cc streetfighter shootout! Bajaj Dominar 250 vs Suzuki Gixxer 250 vs Yamaha FZ25 specs, features, price

Hyundai announces Power Women Camp: One-year free roadside assistance, vehicle maintenance knowhow & more

Hyundai announces Power Women Camp: One-year free roadside assistance, vehicle maintenance knowhow & more

Can using Ola, Uber expose you to Coronavirus? What you should be worried about

Can using Ola, Uber expose you to Coronavirus? What you should be worried about

Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace launched: Why it's more expensive than Ford Endeavour!

Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace launched: Why it's more expensive than Ford Endeavour!

Bajaj Dominar 250 unofficial bookings open: Expected price, features and launch timeline!

Bajaj Dominar 250 unofficial bookings open: Expected price, features and launch timeline!

Seeing a Lamborghini Aventador S Being Crafted And Driving It Too! Must-Do Before You Die

Seeing a Lamborghini Aventador S Being Crafted And Driving It Too! Must-Do Before You Die

Toyota Glanza hybrid review: Is the disguised Baleno better or not?

Toyota Glanza hybrid review: Is the disguised Baleno better or not?

Tata Power to provide charging infrastructure for Jaguar Land Rover electric vehicles

Tata Power to provide charging infrastructure for Jaguar Land Rover electric vehicles

Toyota recalls Innova Crysta and Fortuner in India: Know if your car is affected

Toyota recalls Innova Crysta and Fortuner in India: Know if your car is affected

2020 Honda Africa Twin launched at Rs 15.35 lakh: First BS6 big bike by Honda with more power and features

2020 Honda Africa Twin launched at Rs 15.35 lakh: First BS6 big bike by Honda with more power and features

BMW X1 facelift launched at Rs 35.9 lakh: What this new luxury compact SUV offers

BMW X1 facelift launched at Rs 35.9 lakh: What this new luxury compact SUV offers

Updated Honda WR-V launch in April: Automatic likely to be introduced

Updated Honda WR-V launch in April: Automatic likely to be introduced

WIAA Women’s Rally to the Valley: Five frequently asked questions before the TSD rally flags off

WIAA Women’s Rally to the Valley: Five frequently asked questions before the TSD rally flags off

Volkswagen Polo, Vento BS6 launched: New petrol engines, diesel discontinued

Volkswagen Polo, Vento BS6 launched: New petrol engines, diesel discontinued

Super-premium feel! New Hyundai Creta 2020 rivals features found in much more expensive, top-end luxury cars

Super-premium feel! New Hyundai Creta 2020 rivals features found in much more expensive, top-end luxury cars

Astounding! Chinese car maker claims its SUV can prevent coronavirus: Here’s how

Astounding! Chinese car maker claims its SUV can prevent coronavirus: Here’s how

Toyota Vellfire features explained: Chauffeur controls, Ottoman seats, powered ceiling infotainment

Toyota Vellfire features explained: Chauffeur controls, Ottoman seats, powered ceiling infotainment

2020 Hyundai Creta to get 50+ connectivity features with BlueLink

2020 Hyundai Creta to get 50+ connectivity features with BlueLink