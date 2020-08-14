Hero Ride Guide: Pros and cons of the turn-by-turn navigation explained

Old-school folks used to travel the country or sometimes the world on a motorcycle using instructions from other road-users. They also resorted to carrying maps and taking advice from others who have traversed the same route. With time, smartphones came and people started using maps. This made travelling easier. However, the constant worry of an expensive smartphone falling off the dock or being flicked was always high. The solution to this was mirroring the phone navigation onto the motorcycle’s instrument console display. This though was restricted for the elite and not for the masses. Now, manufacturers like TVS as well as Hero MotoCorp have introduced this for the masses and what a relief it has been. I got to experience the navigation provided by Hero in the Xpulse 200. Here then are my observations about it.
One has to install the Hero Ride Guide app from Playstore/App store. The app isn’t heavy and takes minimum space on the phone. It also requires one to switch on the phone’s Bluetooth while it is being used. Now that we’re set, let’s talk about the good bits first.
Hero can definitely improve the Ride Guide by putting in a bit more graphics. Some coloured elements will definitely help on the digital instrument console. Probably voice call-outs can also be added. The Ride Guide app doesn’t show traffic and has a very basic interface. Even if these elements are factored in, it will become more interactive to use. Further, if the app can add more like fuel left in the bike, range, nearest fuel pumping stations, service due and all, it will enhance the user experience.
Showing the caller ID on the instrument console will be apt as well. While this may be a distraction, it definitely alerts you if the call is important or not. TVS’ navigation system definitely helps do this.
