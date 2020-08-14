Hero Ride Guide: Pros and cons of the turn-by-turn navigation explained

Hero has been providing its new-age bikes like the Xpulse and Xtreme 200S with navigation. How well does this work and is it accurate enough with the directions. We find out.

Old-school folks used to travel the country or sometimes the world on a motorcycle using instructions from other road-users. They also resorted to carrying maps and taking advice from others who have traversed the same route. With time, smartphones came and people started using maps. This made travelling easier. However, the constant worry of an expensive smartphone falling off the dock or being flicked was always high. The solution to this was mirroring the phone navigation onto the motorcycle’s instrument console display. This though was restricted for the elite and not for the masses. Now, manufacturers like TVS as well as Hero MotoCorp have introduced this for the masses and what a relief it has been. I got to experience the navigation provided by Hero in the Xpulse 200. Here then are my observations about it.

Also Read Hero Xpulse 200 BS6 review

One has to install the Hero Ride Guide app from Playstore/App store. The app isn’t heavy and takes minimum space on the phone. It also requires one to switch on the phone’s Bluetooth while it is being used. Now that we’re set, let’s talk about the good bits first.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Pros of Hero Ride Guide navigation

It is very easy to pair with one’s Android or Apple phone. Switch on the app and simultaneously keep the Hero Bluetooth pairing interface on the digital instrument console. If you’ve ever used the photo/video sharing app ShareIt, it is very similar to the same. Once you’ve paired, a separate navigation interface opens on the Ride Guide app. One just needs to input the address and keep the phone in the pocket. Lo and behold, turn-by-turn navigation will be displayed on the instrument console.

The navigation is very accurate. The arrow starts blinking 200m before the turn thereby ensuring you don’t miss it. In case, you do miss it, the map ensures that it reroutes and gets you the best possible u-turn.

Once you’ve reached your destination, the map tells you with a chequered flag that you’ve arrived. It also shows you a median or elevated road well in advance.

Closer to the map turn-by-turn directions on the dash, you can also spot a small clock. This is different than the one provided by Hero on the dash and comes up only when navigation is enabled. It essentially shows you the estimated time of arrival and varies depending on traffic or the speeds one carries. Sweet!

Cons of the Hero Ride Guide navigation

There are glitches but very few. Out of the 10 rides I took on this motorcycle, this only happened once. Some sort of error code was thrown upon the instrument console which is shown in the image. Restarting the motorcycle did the trick.

There was one instance wherein the start ride button on the app was greyed out. Closing the app and then starting it again, worked in my favour.

Improvement to the Hero Ride Guide navigation

Hero can definitely improve the Ride Guide by putting in a bit more graphics. Some coloured elements will definitely help on the digital instrument console. Probably voice call-outs can also be added. The Ride Guide app doesn’t show traffic and has a very basic interface. Even if these elements are factored in, it will become more interactive to use. Further, if the app can add more like fuel left in the bike, range, nearest fuel pumping stations, service due and all, it will enhance the user experience.

Showing the caller ID on the instrument console will be apt as well. While this may be a distraction, it definitely alerts you if the call is important or not. TVS’ navigation system definitely helps do this.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.