Hero Pleasure+ price increased: Activa 6g rival gets costlier

The Hero Pleasure+ is a scooter that has been designed to take on the Honda Activa 6g and is the only 110cc automatic model from the maker.

By:Published: May 18, 2020 11:07:30 AM

Hero MotoCorp has increased prices of its only-110cc scooter in India. The Hero Pleasure+ that was updated to meet BS6 emission norms recently gets an Rs 800 price hike. The new prices for the Hero Pleasure+ are Rs 55,600 for the metal wheel while the alloy version is priced at Rs 57,600, ex-showroom. Hero MotoCorp has started producing its two-wheelers again. A lot of them are yet to be converted to BS6. While the Hero website does tease the upcoming BS6 range, only time will tell when these models will make it to the market.

As for the Hero Pleasure+, it is an all-new scooter and one that was launched last year. The Hero Pleasure+ features a bit more masculine design language compared to the model it eventually replaced. We though wish that Hero added LED headlights and the jazz. At present, the Pleasure+ gets a halogen unit and while the overall scooter looks a bit bulbous, the kerb weight is only 104kg.

Also Read 110cc BS6 scooters you can buy today

The Pleasure+ boasts a new 110cc engine. This one makes 8hp of power and 8.7Nm. Hero says that with BS6 compliance, the mileage has gone up by 10 per cent and so has the acceleration. The ground clearance of the scooter is 155mm while there are drum brakes at both ends with CBS. The rear tyre is a 90-section unit while the wheels are 10-inchers. Hero has also added a couple of utility spaces and there is USB charger as well.

During the BS6 transition, Hero culled the Duet 110 scooter. There are talks of getting an electric version to the market soon. How Hero MotoCorp manages to have an electric scooter in its fold without having dinner table wars is something that is yet to be ascertained. Probably when the launch happens, likely end of this year, we will have more clarity on the subject.

