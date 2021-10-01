Hero Pleasure Plus, Maestro Edge, Destini 125’s price hiked: New prices

Hero MotoCorp has hiked the prices of all its scooters in India, which include the Pleasure Plus 110, Maestro Edge 110, Destini 125, and the new Maestro Edge 125. Check out their new prices here.

Just a few days ago, India’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer – Hero MotoCorp officially announced that the company will be increasing the price of all its motorcycles and scooters in India by up to 3,000 rupees. Now, the two-wheeler maker has revealed the new prices of all its scooters, which include the Hero Pleasure Plus 110, Maestro Edge 110, Destini 125, and the new Maestro Edge 125. So, check out the new prices of all the Hero MotoCorp gearless scooters here.

Hero Pleasure Plus: New prices

Pleasure Plus Drum Brake Sheet Metal Wheel: Rs 61,900

Pleasure Plus Drum Brake Alloy Wheel: Rs 64,200

Pleasure Plus Platinum: Rs 66,400

Hero Maestro Edge 110: New prices

Maestro Edge 110 VX: Rs 65,900

Maestro Edge 110 ZX: Rs 66,900

Maestro Edge 110 100 Million Edition: Rs 68,500

Hero Destini 125: New prices

Destini 125 Drum Brake Sheet Metal Wheel: Rs 70,400

Destini 125 VX Drum Brake Alloy Wheel: Rs 73,950

Destini 125 100 Million Edition: Rs 75,500

Destini 125 Platinum Edition: Rs 75,900

Watch Video | Hero Xpulse 200 Long-Term Review:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Hero Maestro Edge 125: New prices

Maestro Edge 125 Drum: Rs 73,200

Maestro Edge 125 Disc: Rs 73,450

Maestro Edge 125 Stealth Edition: Rs 76,750

2021 Hero Maestro Edge 125: New prices

New Maestro Edge 125 Drum: Rs 73,450

New Maestro Edge 125 Disc: Rs 77,900

New Maestro Edge 125 Prismatic colour: Rs 77,900

New Maestro Edge 125 Prismatic + Connected: Rs 81,900

All prices, ex-showroom Delhi.

While most of the Hero MotoCorp scooters have received a nominal price hike of around Rs 800 – Rs 1650, the price of the recently launched new 2021 Maestro Edge 125 has been increased by up to Rs 2,150, which is quite a steep increment. This is the first major price hike for the new Maestro Edge 125 and the third major price hike for the company’s entire line-up for the year 2021. Hero MotoCorp says that the prices of all its motorcycles and scooters have been increased to offset the impact of steadily increasing commodity prices.

Also Read: Mahindra XUV700 vs Tata Safari vs Hyundai Alcazar vs MG Hector Plus: Price, Specs Compared

Talking about engine specs, the Hero Pleasure Pleasure Plus and the Maestro Edge 110 get the same BS6 compliant 110.9cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine. This motor develops 8.1 HP of power and 8.7 Nm of torque. The Hero Maestro Edge 125 and the Destini 125 get a BS6 compliant 124.6cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine. This motor churns out 9.1 HP of power and 10.4 Nm of torque. The engine of all these scooters comes mated to a CVT.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.