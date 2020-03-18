Hero Pleasure discontinued in India: Why its 14-year long innings came to an end!

Despite receiving timely updates, the Hero Pleasure didn't manage to keep up with the competition, primarily because of the fact that the dominance by unisex scooters had taken over the market by storm.

By:Updated: March 18, 2020 6:03:52 PM

Hero Pleasure has been discontinued from the Indian market. The automatic scooter is no longer available at the dealerships and the dealers are not accepting any bookings for the same either. Moreover, Hero MotoCorp has removed the Pleasure from its official website for India that further confirms its demise. Hero Pleasure was launched back in the year 2006 and hence, was on sale in India for 14 years. The journey of the automatic scooter has been a decent one, however, the nameplate started losing its shine in the dust of time in the later years. Primarily targeted at the female buyers, the Pleasure had been a big name among the said customers after the TVS Scooty.

However, the market gradually moved to adopt 110cc scooters that offered better features and design. In such a case, the sales of the Pleasure started taking a back seat and the company launched the Pleasure Plus 110 as its replacement last year. The Pleasure used to come with a 102cc engine good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 6.91hp and 8.1Nm. The scooter had a low kerb weight of 101kg, making it easier to ride for the lady riders.

Also Read Coronavirus worries? Taking this bike taxi could keep you safer

Despite receiving timely updates, the Hero Pleasure didn’t manage to keep up with the competition, primarily because of the fact that the dominance by unisex scooters had taken over the market by storm. As a replacement, the Pleasure Plus 110 offers a bigger displacement, BS6 compliant engine that produces 8 hp of power along with 8.7 Nm of torque. The new Hero Pleasure Plus 110 is currently priced in India at Rs 54,800 for the base trim and Rs 56,800 for the alloy wheel variant.

Stay tuned for more updates. For the latest auto news and reviews, subscribe to our official Express Drives YouTube channel. How many of you will miss the Hero Pleasure? Let us know in the comments.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

90% buyers research online before showroom visit: How digital platforms affect car buying decision

90% buyers research online before showroom visit: How digital platforms affect car buying decision

Shah Rukh Khan is India's first 2020 Hyundai Creta owner: Check Images

Shah Rukh Khan is India's first 2020 Hyundai Creta owner: Check Images

Indian Army canteens to sell Harley-Davidson bikes: Here's more

Indian Army canteens to sell Harley-Davidson bikes: Here's more

Last chance to buy BS4 discounted cars: Tata Nexon, Renault Kwid selling for Rs 1 lakh less

Last chance to buy BS4 discounted cars: Tata Nexon, Renault Kwid selling for Rs 1 lakh less

Coronavirus worries? Taking this bike taxi could keep you safer

Coronavirus worries? Taking this bike taxi could keep you safer

Home due to Coronavirus? Best car/racing series to watch on Netflix & Amazon Prime

Home due to Coronavirus? Best car/racing series to watch on Netflix & Amazon Prime

Compact SUV battle: Volkswagen T-Roc takes on Harrier, Hector, Compass

Compact SUV battle: Volkswagen T-Roc takes on Harrier, Hector, Compass

Volkswagen T-Roc launched in India: Jeep Compass rival offers good value-for-money

Volkswagen T-Roc launched in India: Jeep Compass rival offers good value-for-money

2020 Triumph Street Triple RS teased: India launch on 25 March

2020 Triumph Street Triple RS teased: India launch on 25 March

All-New 2021 Hyundai Elantra unveiled: India launch expected in 2021

All-New 2021 Hyundai Elantra unveiled: India launch expected in 2021

Hyundai Xcent automatic discontinued: Grand i10, Elite i20 lose diesel engines

Hyundai Xcent automatic discontinued: Grand i10, Elite i20 lose diesel engines

Continental develops world's first 3D digital instrument cluster: How it works

Continental develops world's first 3D digital instrument cluster: How it works

FADA approaches Supreme Court again for BS4 sale extension as Coronavirus slows retail

FADA approaches Supreme Court again for BS4 sale extension as Coronavirus slows retail

Mahindra XUV500 BS6 to be powered by an updated 2.2-litre diesel engine

Mahindra XUV500 BS6 to be powered by an updated 2.2-litre diesel engine

Volkswagen T-Roc launch tomorrow: 500+ bookings for the feature packed, fully imported SUV

Volkswagen T-Roc launch tomorrow: 500+ bookings for the feature packed, fully imported SUV

Suzuki Baleno Cross unveiled: Why Maruti doesn't need to launch it in India

Suzuki Baleno Cross unveiled: Why Maruti doesn't need to launch it in India

Ducati Multistrada V4, an ADV with hyper bike performance!

Ducati Multistrada V4, an ADV with hyper bike performance!

2020 Tata Harrier BS6 pricier than Creta, Hector but worth the money? Variants explained

2020 Tata Harrier BS6 pricier than Creta, Hector but worth the money? Variants explained

TVS Ntorq BS6 launched with fuel injection: Price hike over BS4 variants explained!

TVS Ntorq BS6 launched with fuel injection: Price hike over BS4 variants explained!

2020 Isle of Man TT cancelled due to Coronavirus pandemic

2020 Isle of Man TT cancelled due to Coronavirus pandemic