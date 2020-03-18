Hero Pleasure discontinued in India: Why its 14-year long innings came to an end!

Despite receiving timely updates, the Hero Pleasure didn't manage to keep up with the competition, primarily because of the fact that the dominance by unisex scooters had taken over the market by storm.

Hero Pleasure has been discontinued from the Indian market. The automatic scooter is no longer available at the dealerships and the dealers are not accepting any bookings for the same either. Moreover, Hero MotoCorp has removed the Pleasure from its official website for India that further confirms its demise. Hero Pleasure was launched back in the year 2006 and hence, was on sale in India for 14 years. The journey of the automatic scooter has been a decent one, however, the nameplate started losing its shine in the dust of time in the later years. Primarily targeted at the female buyers, the Pleasure had been a big name among the said customers after the TVS Scooty.

However, the market gradually moved to adopt 110cc scooters that offered better features and design. In such a case, the sales of the Pleasure started taking a back seat and the company launched the Pleasure Plus 110 as its replacement last year. The Pleasure used to come with a 102cc engine good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 6.91hp and 8.1Nm. The scooter had a low kerb weight of 101kg, making it easier to ride for the lady riders.

Despite receiving timely updates, the Hero Pleasure didn’t manage to keep up with the competition, primarily because of the fact that the dominance by unisex scooters had taken over the market by storm. As a replacement, the Pleasure Plus 110 offers a bigger displacement, BS6 compliant engine that produces 8 hp of power along with 8.7 Nm of torque. The new Hero Pleasure Plus 110 is currently priced in India at Rs 54,800 for the base trim and Rs 56,800 for the alloy wheel variant.

How many of you will miss the Hero Pleasure? Let us know in the comments.

