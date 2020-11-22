Hero Passion Pro price increased again: Honda Livo rival now costs this much

Dealers have confirmed that the new pricing was applicable from the start of November. No mechanical changes have been reported.

By:November 22, 2020 2:55 PM

Hero MotoCorp has increased the prices of its Passion Pro motorcycle yet again. The brand new bike was launched earlier this year but was only available in showrooms from May 2020. The latter can be attributed to the COVID-19 induced lockdown. Hero MotoCorp, before getting the bikes to the showroom, had increased prices by Rs 750. The second wave of price hike has now made the bike costlier again by Rs 760. The revised prices are Rs 66,500 for the drum and Rs 68,700 for the disc, ex-Delhi. No specific reason has been given by the company but this can be safely pointed to the rising input costs. At present, Hero MotoCorp offers only the Passion Pro with alloy wheels. Dealers have confirmed that the new pricing was applicable from the start of November. No mechanical changes have been reported.

Speaking of which, we have road tested the bike. While during the course of the test, the engine as well as gearbox performed as intended, we have been getting comments on our Youtube video. The same suggests that people who have purchased the bike are facing gearbox issues. Few have even complained of how the i3S doesn’t work as intended. To bring in perspective, the Passion Pro BS6 has an all-new 110cc engine. This motor makes 9.02hp power and 9.79Nm torque. A 4-speed gearbox is used here. Hero has also provided its new AutoSail technology with this bike. In short, it eliminates the need for one to use the clutch in traffic and prevents the bike from stalling.

Also Read Hero Passion Pro BS6 review

Hero provides an optional disc with the bike whereas CBS is standard. A semi-digital instrument cluster has been added to the 2020 model as well. A 5-year warranty is provided with the bike too. You can also see new colour schemes that are different from those of the older model.

