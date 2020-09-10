Hero Passion Pro BS6 video review: Price, specs, features

The Hero Passion Pro BS6 at its Rs 68,000 ex-showroom price offers a lot of features like i3S, Autosail and more. Here is a video review of this new 110cc bike.

The Hero Passion Pro BS6 is one of the few premium commuter bikes we have in the country. With the advent of BS6 norms, companies have stopped manufacturing 100-110cc bikes as these come at nearly the same price as a 125cc offering. Bike makers like Yamaha, Suzuki have moved away from this segment entirely. Neither do they have 110cc bikes or even scooters. TVS, Hero, Honda and Bajaj are the few bikemakers that still boast a 100-110cc offering. We got to spend some saddle time with the Hero Passion Pro BS6 and found it to be a nice commuter bike. In fact, the recent crop of Hero bikes have been just fantastic. We quite liked the quality as well as engine refinement of these bikes. Here then is a quick overview of the new Passion Pro.

Also Read Hero Passion Pro BS6 review

This Hero Passion Pro has got a design language that sits in between the older Passion and the XPro model. You get tank extension, faux air scoops near the headlight and a semi-digital instrument console. The latter is a simple affair and shows the odometer, fuel levels, and a tripmeter. A clock will have been a nice addition, we feel. The seat too is bigger than before and has adequate cushioning. Around the same time, the tail light has a distinct H-pattern perhaps mimicking erstwhile partner Honda’s usage.

An engine from the Hero Splendor iSmart powers the Passion Pro. This engine makes 9hp of power and 9.89Nm. The engine is paired with a 4-speed gearbox in the traditional all-up pattern. An optional 240mm front disc brake is available while 130mm drums are standard. IBS too is standard according to the government norms. To know more aspects of the bike and how it performs on the road, its mileage as well as general details, do check this video. The variant we rode was priced just shy of Rs 68,000 ex-showroom.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.