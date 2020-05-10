Hero Passion Pro BS6 prices increase: Costlier by this much

The prices of the Hero Passion Pro BS6 have gone up by Rs 750 while the motorcycle will hit the showrooms shortly.

By:Published: May 10, 2020 3:21:20 PM

Hero MotoCorp had announced the all-new Passion Pro at the recently concluded World 2020 event. The prices of the motorcycle too were announced – Rs 64,990 for the drum and Rs 67,190 for the front disc, ex-showroom. However, the company has now increased the prices of the Passion Pro BS6. This is when the two-wheeler is yet to hit the showrooms. The price for the drum variant is now Rs 65,740 while that of the disc is Rs 67,940. This is a hike of Rs 750 from before.

The Hero Passion Pro in typical fashion boasts a new chassis as well as powertrain. Speaking of which, the powertrain in question is a 110cc unit and makes 9.02hp power and 9.79Nm. This is a big increase over the previous model’s power outputs. Hero claims that efficiency too has gone up. The gearbox is a 4-speed unit and the engine also is paired with i3S technology. The latter is Hero speak for idle start-stop and cuts off the engine when the neutral gear position is selected and the clutch is free. This saves valuable fuel as well as lowers emissions.

At present, there are very few BS6 110cc motorcycles around. Honda’s entire lot is in revamp mode and we will get a clarity in a few months. As for the Passion Pro, the styling seems familiar but the colour schemes are new. It is the more stylish alternative to the Splendor iSmart. The iSmart model itself is all-new and was the first BS6 motorcycle in the country. The Passion Pro boasts a semi-digital instrument console as well as side stand and service due indicators. As discussed earlier, drum brakes are standard while an optional front disc too is offered.

Hero should get the motorcycle in showrooms within a month of starting proper production. We will bring you the full road test of the bike soon.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Hero Maestro Edge 125 price hiked: Activa 125 rival now costs this much

Hero Maestro Edge 125 price hiked: Activa 125 rival now costs this much

Mahindra Electric elevates Mahesh Babu as Managing Director and CEO

Mahindra Electric elevates Mahesh Babu as Managing Director and CEO

Covid-19 lockdown: Jawa dealerships reopen with these directives, doorstep deliveries & more on offer

Covid-19 lockdown: Jawa dealerships reopen with these directives, doorstep deliveries & more on offer

Video: 2020 Jeep Wrangler violently flips during crash test. Removable doors, roof cause for concern

Video: 2020 Jeep Wrangler violently flips during crash test. Removable doors, roof cause for concern

Exclusive! 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift facelift leaked: Nios rival expected with minor tweaks, updated engine

Exclusive! 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift facelift leaked: Nios rival expected with minor tweaks, updated engine

Over 600 road accidents, 140 fatalities recorded in India during lockdown: SaveLife Foundation study

Over 600 road accidents, 140 fatalities recorded in India during lockdown: SaveLife Foundation study

Škoda Auto extends car warranties until 31 August across global markets except China

Škoda Auto extends car warranties until 31 August across global markets except China

Modified 5-door Maruti Suzuki Jimny hints at what could be offered in India

Modified 5-door Maruti Suzuki Jimny hints at what could be offered in India

Ferrari resumes production at full capacity in Maranello, Modena: Monza SP2 first to roll out

Ferrari resumes production at full capacity in Maranello, Modena: Monza SP2 first to roll out

Daimler India rejigs organisation structure: Customer Service now merged with Marketing & Sales

Daimler India rejigs organisation structure: Customer Service now merged with Marketing & Sales

Covid-19 lockdown: Hyundai rolls out 200 cars on first day as production restarts at Chennai plant

Covid-19 lockdown: Hyundai rolls out 200 cars on first day as production restarts at Chennai plant

Honda Dio BS6 price increased: Costlier by this much

Honda Dio BS6 price increased: Costlier by this much

India's highest selling bike, Hero Splendor+, gets price hike

India's highest selling bike, Hero Splendor+, gets price hike

Video: How Audi India's contactless dealership operations will look post lockdown

Video: How Audi India's contactless dealership operations will look post lockdown

Human error cause of road accidents in 95% cases: How Advanced Driver Assistance Systems can help

Human error cause of road accidents in 95% cases: How Advanced Driver Assistance Systems can help

Hyundai’s 5 new car buying finance schemes explained: Low EMIs, no down payment and more

Hyundai’s 5 new car buying finance schemes explained: Low EMIs, no down payment and more

Six exciting upcoming bikes in May: Hero XPulse 200 to Ducati Panigale V2

Six exciting upcoming bikes in May: Hero XPulse 200 to Ducati Panigale V2

Skoda Enyaq teased: Brand's first electric SUV launch in 2021

Skoda Enyaq teased: Brand's first electric SUV launch in 2021

Harley-Davidson appoints Jochen Zeitz as President & CEO: New plan to redefine brand

Harley-Davidson appoints Jochen Zeitz as President & CEO: New plan to redefine brand

Tata Estate in a fantastically smashing electric avatar! Reimagined as a tribute to Ratan Tata

Tata Estate in a fantastically smashing electric avatar! Reimagined as a tribute to Ratan Tata