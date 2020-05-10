Hero Passion Pro BS6 prices increase: Costlier by this much

The prices of the Hero Passion Pro BS6 have gone up by Rs 750 while the motorcycle will hit the showrooms shortly.

Hero MotoCorp had announced the all-new Passion Pro at the recently concluded World 2020 event. The prices of the motorcycle too were announced – Rs 64,990 for the drum and Rs 67,190 for the front disc, ex-showroom. However, the company has now increased the prices of the Passion Pro BS6. This is when the two-wheeler is yet to hit the showrooms. The price for the drum variant is now Rs 65,740 while that of the disc is Rs 67,940. This is a hike of Rs 750 from before.

The Hero Passion Pro in typical fashion boasts a new chassis as well as powertrain. Speaking of which, the powertrain in question is a 110cc unit and makes 9.02hp power and 9.79Nm. This is a big increase over the previous model’s power outputs. Hero claims that efficiency too has gone up. The gearbox is a 4-speed unit and the engine also is paired with i3S technology. The latter is Hero speak for idle start-stop and cuts off the engine when the neutral gear position is selected and the clutch is free. This saves valuable fuel as well as lowers emissions.

At present, there are very few BS6 110cc motorcycles around. Honda’s entire lot is in revamp mode and we will get a clarity in a few months. As for the Passion Pro, the styling seems familiar but the colour schemes are new. It is the more stylish alternative to the Splendor iSmart. The iSmart model itself is all-new and was the first BS6 motorcycle in the country. The Passion Pro boasts a semi-digital instrument console as well as side stand and service due indicators. As discussed earlier, drum brakes are standard while an optional front disc too is offered.

Hero should get the motorcycle in showrooms within a month of starting proper production. We will bring you the full road test of the bike soon.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.