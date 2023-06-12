Hero Passion Plus vs Passion Pro XTEC: Price, specs & features comparison

The Hero Passion Plus has been launched in India at Rs 76,301, ex-showroom Delhi. Here’s how it fares against its sibling, the Hero Passion Pro XTEC, in a spec-based comparison.

Hero Passion Plus vs Passion Pro XTEC: Design and colours

In terms of design, the Hero Passion Plus and the Passion Pro look identical, save for some minor distinctions including the angular headlamp, tank shrouds and exhaust. Hero MotoCorp is offering the Passion Plus in three colours: Sports Red, Nexus Blue and Heavy Grey. The Passion Pro is now available in the top-spec XTEC variant only with three paint schemes: Candy Blazing Red, Force Silver and Polestar Blue.

Hero Passion Plus vs Passion Pro XTEC: Engine and gearbox

Specification Passion Plus Passion Pro XTEC Engine 97.2cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected 113.2cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected Power 7.9 bhp 9 bhp Torque 8.05 Nm 9.79 Nm Gearbox 4-speed 4-speed Mileage 60-70 kmpl* 60-70 kmpl*

Powering the Hero Passion Plus is a 97.2cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that churns out 7.9 bhp and 8.05 Nm. The Passion Pro, on the other hand, gets a 113.2cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that develops 9 bhp and 9.79 Nm of torque. Both the motorcycles come mated to a 4-speed manual gearbox and should deliver around 60-70 kmpl mileage in real-world conditions.

Hero Passion Plus vs Passion Pro XTEC: Instrument cluster

Hero Passion Plus vs Passion Pro XTEC: Hardware and features

Hero MotoCorp’s Passion Plus as well as the Passion Pro sport telescopic front forks and spring-loaded dual shock absorbers at the rear. Braking duties are performed by drum brakes at either end but the Passion Pro gets an optional front disc too. In terms of features, the 100cc Passion Plus gets a semi-digital instrument cluster while the Passion Pro XTEC boasts an all-digital unit. They get USB charging port too.

Hero Passion Plus vs Passion Pro XTEC: Price in India

Make and model Price (ex-showroom) Hero Passion Plus Rs 76,301 Hero Passion Pro XTEC Rs 78,528 – Rs 82,928

The new Hero Passion Plus has been launched in India at Rs 76,301, ex-showroom. Hero’s Passion Pro XTEC, on the other hand, is priced from Rs 78,528 to Rs 82,928, ex-showroom.

