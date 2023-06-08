Hero Passion Plus launched at Rs 75,131: Honda Shine 100 rival

The new Hero Passion Plus has been launched in India at Rs 75,131, ex-showroom Delhi. This 100cc commuter motorcycle will rival the Honda Shine 100, Bajaj Platina, TVS Radeon, etc.

Hero MotoCorp has introduced the Passion Plus in India in a new refreshed 100cc avatar. The Passion Plus has made a comeback in the Indian market after more than three years as it was discontinued in early 2020 owing to the BS6 emission norms. The new Hero Passion Plus has been launched at Rs 75,131, ex-showroom Delhi.

Hero Passion Plus: What’s new?

The 2023 Hero Passion Plus features the same design language as its predecessor but gets some new graphics on the body panels. It is offered in three colour shades: Sports Red, Black Nexus Blue and Black Heavy Grey. In terms of hardware, it gets telescopic front forks and dual spring-loaded shock absorbers at the rear. Braking duties are performed by drum brakes with IBS.

Hero Passion Plus: Powertrain and mileage

Powering the Hero Passion Plus is a 97.2cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that churns out 7.9 bhp and 8.05 Nm of torque, paired with a 4-speed manual gearbox. While Hero hasn’t revealed the mileage of the motorcycle, one can expect it to deliver around 60 kmpl in real-world conditions.

Hero Passion Plus: Price and rivals

The new Hero Passion Plus has been launched in India in a single variant with three colour options. It has been priced at Rs 75,131, ex-showroom Delhi. The Passion Plus will directly rival the likes of the Honda Shine 100, TVS Radeon, Bajaj Platina, etc.

