Hero MotoSports announces squad for Dakar Rally 2020: To participate with 4 riders including CS Santosh

Hero MotoSports Team Rally, the motorsport team of Hero MotoCorp has announced its squad for Dakar Rally 2020. The team will be participating with four riders this time. Hero MotoSports will be participating in the gruesome event with Loaquim Rodrigues, Oriol Mena, the Indian sensation CS Santosh and the newest to join is Paulo Goncalves. Established in the year 2016, Hero MotoSports Team has just three Dakars under its belt. The team has managed two back to back Top 10 finishes and 100 per cent arrival rate for machines at Dakar.

Commenting on the team announcement, Vikram Kasbekar, Executive Director Operations (Plants) and Chief Technology Officer, Hero MotoCorp, said that in a short span of time Hero MotoSports Team Rally has already crossed several significant milestones, which is a matter of pride. Going ahead, the Team will achieve even better results. Hero's participation in the Rally events is also providing them with valuable insights into developing the future line-up of products. He added that some of these learnings have already been incorporated into products such as XPulse 200 and its Rally-Kit. He concluded his statement by saying that the Dakar 2020 is going to be yet another exciting experience and the team is fully geared up for the challenge.

Announcing the team, Wolfgang Fischer, Team Manager, Hero MotoSports Team Rally said that Hero MotoSports have had a good year so far and it wants to close on a high with a strong performance at the Dakar 2020. The preparations for the Team have been good and all riders are in good shape. He added that the bikes have also been performing without any glitches. Now Hero will enter the last phase of its preparations before heading to the Dakar at a new destination, Saudi Arabia. It will be a new challenge for everyone and Hero MotoSports is determined to compete well and improve our results this year.

The 42nd edition of Dakar will take place in Saudi Arabia in 2020. The rally will start on January 5, 2020, and will conclude 12 stages later in Qiddiyah near the Saudi capital of Riyadh. The riders will have to cover an overall distance of close to 7,900 kms and the competitors will battle over 5,000km of special stages.