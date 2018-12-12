Hero MotoSports announces Dakar rally 2019 team: CS Santosh aiming to raise the Indian tricolour

Hero MotoSports Team Rally - the motorsport division of Hero MotoCorp Ltd has announced its Team for the 2019 edition of Dakar Rally. Like last year, the team for the Dakar 2019 will include Indian rider CS Santosh, Portuguese rider Joaquim Rodrigues and Oriol Mena from Spain. The Dakar 2019 will be the company's third consecutive Dakar Rally. Hero MotoSports team secured a Top-15 finish in 2017 followed by a Top-10 finish in 2018. All three riders will ride on the Hero 450RR rally bike. Under its 'Road to Dakar' initiative, Hero MotoSports Team Rally participated in many rallies across the globe. The campaign started in April 2018 at the Merzouga Rally in Morocco followed by the Atacama Rally in Chile. After that, the team got a podium finish at the BAJA India Rally and last, Hero MotoSports ended 2018 with a Top-15 finish at the Peru Desafio Inca Rally in September.

Announcing the team for Dakar 2019, Markus Braunsperger, Chief Technology Officer, Hero MotoCorp and Head of Hero MotoSports said that the team is enthusiastic and absolutely ready for Dakar 2019. Looking at this high-octane event, which is expected to be even tougher than last year, Hero's focus remains on finishing the Rally. This year has been very good for the Team in terms of preparations and training as it has participated in events across the globe and delivered strong finishes. He concluded by saying that the team aims to ride that momentum in the upcoming Dakar Rally in January.

The 41st edition of the Dakar Rally will see participants heading on their machines on a 5,000-kilometre coil around Peru, starting and finishing in Lima, from January 6-17, 2019. This time, there will be a total of 3,000 kilometers of racing divided between 10 special stages, where 70 percent of the terrain will be covered in sand.

Hero MotoCorp entered international motorsports with the formation of its rally racing team, ‘Hero MotoSports Team Rally’ in 2016. The Team has already demonstrated immense promise with a series of impressive performances across the world, participating in rallies across four continents – BAJA India and Desert Storm in India (Asia), Merzouga and Olibiya Rallies in Morocco (Africa), Baja Spain (Europe) and Atacama Rally in Chile, Desafio Inca and Dakar Rally (South America).