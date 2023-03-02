Hero MotoCorp’s domestic sales increase 10% in February 2023 while exports decline

Hero MotoCorp has registered 10 percent domestic growth in February 2022, while its exports have seen a decline of 54 percent.

Hero MotoCorp registers sales of 3,94,460 units in February 2023, posting a positive YoY growth of 10 percent. In comparison, the world’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer sold 358,254 units in February 2022.

Motorcycle sales for February 2023 stood at 371,854 units, as compared to 338,454 units sold in February 2022, resulting in 9.8 percent growth, while scooter sales stood at 22,606 units last month, against 19,800 units in February 2022, again resulting in 14 percent growth.

Exports, on the other hand, saw a decline. Hero MotoCorp exported 12,143 units of two-wheelers last month, as compared to 26,792 units last year, resulting in a decline of 54 percent.

The volumes in the month of February indicate the continuously improving consumer sentiment, and the company expects the positive trend to continue in the coming months, on the back of favourable economic indicators.

Vida has initiated operations of its public charging infrastructure in Bengaluru, Delhi and Jaipur. The brand has set up nearly 300 charging points at 50 locations across the three cities for public use.

The charging network is spread across key locations, ensuring customer convenience. Vida’s fast charging network allows users to charge their scooter’s battery at 1.2 km/min. Each charging station will have DC and AC charging sockets.