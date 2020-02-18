Hero MotoCorp World 2020 Press Conference Live: New products and concepts to be displayed!

Hero MotoCorp Press Conference Today at CIT Jaipur Live Updates: Hero MotoCorp is all set to unveil multiple new products and concepts at the Center of Innovation and Technology (CIT) in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The company will also be offering test rides to the media at the CIT test track. The said event is being touted as Hero World 2020 and during this, the company will also be offering lab visits to the journalists. The Center of Innovation and Technology (CIT) is Hero MotoCorp's global R&D hub with the Hero Tech center in Germany (HTCG) in Munich working in close cooperation with CIT. The press conference will start at 9:30 AM and we will be bringing you LIVE updates straight from the event. So follow this LIVE blog to get insigts on what all Hero MotoCorp has on offer in terms of future products, concepts and technologies.