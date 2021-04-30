Hero MotoCorp virtual showroom goes live: Now buy these 9 bikes online

Once you select the vehicle of your choice and input the preferred state as well as region, the updated ex-showroom price will be displayed.

Hero MotoCorp, because of the pandemic situation, has announced its virtual showroom. The Hero MotoCorp virtual showroom is now live and can be accessed at virtualshowroom.heromotocorp.com. Currently, nine two-wheelers can be chosen from this configurator. These include the Hero Xpulse 200, Xtreme 200S, Xtreme 160R, Pleasure Plus, Maestro Edge 125, Maestro Edge 110, Destini 125, Splendor+ and Passion Pro. One can reserve their vehicle for Rs 5,000 and choose to pay the rest of the amount at the selected dealership. Through AR, one can also configure their bike or scooter and add the accessories they want. The buying and booking procedure takes one to the shop. Personally, we feel the Hero AR experience could be a bit more refined and its expected that the company will make the process a bit more smoother in the coming days. Interested customers can also request a callback from their respective dealer to assist them with the booking process.

Also Read Hero Xpulse 200BS6 road test

Once you select the vehicle of your choice and input the preferred state as well as region, the updated ex-showroom price will be displayed. Unfortunately, the on-road price isn’t displayed and adding this will have enhanced the experience. Plus a break-up of the on-road cost will also be a good addition. Hero’s virtual showroom is available on both iOS as well as Android devices.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Naveen Chauhan, Head – Sales and Aftersales, Hero MotoCorp, said, “At Hero MotoCorp we are constantly striving to enhance our customer buying experience. Considering the need for social distancing and catering to digitally savvy customers, it is imperative for our services to be present at the customers’ fingertips while providing a holistic experience right from the beginning of their purchase journey. This feature is in line with our commitment to build value-led initiatives. Soon after launching our messaging app-based chatbot services, we are now bringing a Hero showroom straight to the customer’s room.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.