Hero MotoCorp’s ‘Vida’ EV brand launched: First electric scooter coming in July

India’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, Hero MotoCorp, has launched its new dedicated brand for electric mobility, Vida. In keeping with the relentless pursuit towards its vision, Be the Future of Mobility, Hero MotoCorp has unveiled Vida and the company calls it a brand new identity for its emerging mobility solutions, including upcoming electric vehicles (EVs). Moreover, the company’s first electric two-wheeler under the new Vida brand will be unveiled on July 1, 2022.

It is worth mentioning that Hero MotoCorp filed multiple trademarks for the name ‘Vida’ back in November 2021. The two-wheeler giant filed trademarks for Vida Electric, Vida Mobility, Vida EV, Vida MotoCorp, Vida Scooters, and Vida Motorcycles. Now, Vida is the official brand under which Hero MotoCorp will introduce its new initiatives for emerging mobility solutions and sell electric two-wheelers in the Indian market.

A sneak peek at Hero MotoCorp’s upcoming electric scooter

The company’s first electric scooter under the Vida brand will be unveiled on July 1, 2022, which is also the birth anniversary of Dr. Brijmohan Lall Munjal, legendary Chairman Emeritus of Hero MotoCorp. The production of the new Vida model will be done at Hero MotoCorp’s ‘Green’ manufacturing facility in Chittoor, India. Moreover, deliveries to customers are said to begin in late-2022.

Introducing Vida, powered by Hero, Dr. Pawan Munjal, Chairman & CEO, Hero MotoCorp, also announced a $100 million Global Sustainability Fund. The fund will aim to establish global partnerships, spearheaded by the BML Munjal University (BMU) and Hero MotoCorp, with the objective of nurturing more than 10,000 entrepreneurs on ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) solutions that have a positive impact on the planet.

Unveiling the new brand logo and the ‘sunrise’ visual identity of Vida, powered by Hero, Dr. Pawan Munjal said, “Vida means life, and the brand’s sole purpose is to create a positive impact on the world and move us all forward in meaningful ways. We believe the name is perfect for what we are building for our children and the next generation. This is truly the dawn of something special. In only 17 weeks from today we will unveil our Vida platform, products and services to make the world a better place.”

He further added, “When I see our future generations, especially my grandchildren, all I want to do is build a future of optimism, a future of positive energy, a future which is clean, where everyone has something to look forward to and participate in something bigger and better. With the creation of ‘Vida’ we will offer everyone the opportunity to thrive, grow and live better while continuing to move the way they want. I will lead this initiative from the front.”

