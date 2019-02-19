Hero MotoCorp updates its multiple bikes with IBS safety feature!

India's largest bike maker, Hero MotoCorp has recently updated most of its sub-125cc motorcycle line-up with the IBS (Integrated Braking System) safety feature which is its own version of the combined braking system. The feature has been introduced because from after 1st of April this year all the 125cc and below bikes will need to have such a feature mandatory as per the latest government guidelines. This has also resulted in a slight price hike of the Hero bikes which vary from Rs 500 - 2,000, depending on the model.

What is IBS and how does it makes a two-wheeler safer?

This feature distributes the braking force between both the wheels, as soon as the front brake is applied. So when only the front brake is pressed, braking will be automatically done at both the ends. On the flip side, if only the rear brake is used then this feature is not engaged in order to prevent the front wheel from locking accidently.

HF Delux kick start and self-start variants have received this feature, and both the variants are not costlier by Rs 500 compared to their non-IBS versions. Its i3S variant has also received the IBS update and its pricing has seen a similar hike of Rs 500, and is now priced at Rs 49,375 (ex-showroom). The Splendor Plus self-start IBS now costs Rs 52,866, while its IBS equipped i3S variant now costs Rs 54,150 (ex-showroom). The Passion Pro Drum Brake IBS is priced at Rs 54,475 (ex-showroom), while the Passion X Pro Drum Brake IBS costs Rs 56,100 (ex-showroom). Out of all, the Glamour Programmed FI has seen a significant increase in the pricing which is now hiked by Rs 2,000, and now stands at Rs 68,900 (ex-showroom). Other motorcycles such as HF Deluxe Eco, Passion Pro 110, Passion X Pro Disc variant, Splendor iSmart Plus, and the Glamour carb are still yet to receive the IBS update.

