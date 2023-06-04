Hero MotoCorp unveils new HF Deluxe Series – Here’s all you need to know

Hero MotoCorp has updated the HF Deluxe to make it more appealing, and here’s what’s new on the commuter.

Commuter motorcycles are getting more stylish, ad the new range of HF Deluxe from Hero MotoCorp proves exactly that. However, pricing is key in this segment and the new Hero HF Deluxe is priced at Rs 60,760 for the Kick variant and Rs 66,408 for the Self-variant, ex-showroom.

So what new one may ask? Here’s everything you need to know about the updated Hero HF Deluxe.

Design and platform

Visual appeal plays an important role in motorcycle sales and to up the quotient, Hero MotoCorp has made the HF Deluxe more stylish. The motorcycle gets four new stripes to enhance the overall dynamic appearance of the motorcycle.

The new HF Deluxe is available in four new colours: Nexus Blue, Candy Blazing Red, Heavy Grey with Black and Black with Sports Red. There is also a Canvas Black Edition that gets blacked-out parts like the engine.

Engine and gearbox

Powering the new HF Deluxe is the tried and tested 97.2cc air-cooled, 4-stroke, single-cylinder unit, which is now OBD-II compliant. The engine makes 7.9bhp and 8Nm of torque with the help of a four-speed gearbox. The engine is fuel-injected and gets Hero’s i3S technology to aid in better fuel efficiency.

Features and equipment

The new Hero HF Deluxe gets 18-inch alloy wheels, telescopic front forks, dual rear shocks, drum brakes, electric start, analogue instrument cluster, tubeless tyres, and more. The new HF Deluxe also gets a side stand indicator, while the company offers a chrome leg guard and a toe guard.