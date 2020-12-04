Hero MotoCorp trademarks ‘XTEC’ name: A new ADV, an electric bike or something else?

The description for the Hero XTEC name mentions - 'Vehicles; apparatus for locomotion by land, air or water'. This clearly confirms that the name has been registered for an upcoming two-wheeler.

Dec 04, 2020
After TVS Motor Company registering a handful of new names for its upcoming products, it is now Hero MotoCorp who has trademarked one. The world’s biggest two-wheeler giant has recently trademarked the name ‘XTEC’ and the description of this name mentions ‘Vehicles; apparatus for locomotion by land, air or water’. This clearly confirms that the name has been registered for an upcoming two-wheeler. Now, as of now, there is no clear hint in terms of what exactly the upcoming Hero XTEC would be and this only gives us an opportunity to take multiple guesses. The company has been using the ‘X’ alphabet for its premium motorcycles like the XPulse 200 and the Xtreme range. Rumours on the web are currently suggesting that the XTEC will be an ADV that will sit in the company’s line up below the existing XPulse 200.

However, we don’t see such a possibility as the XPulse 200 in itself is one affordable motorcycle and also a desirable product and hence, the company might be in no mood to bring more versions of the XPulse, that too this soon. Another possibility is the arrival of an all-electric two-wheeler, a first from Hero MotoCorp. A few weeks back, images of an all-electric Maestro Edge scooter were rounds on the web but we don’t think Hero MotoCorp would be using the said name for the mentioned product. That said, the company might be using the XTEC name for an upcoming electric motorcycle and we are quite sure something like this must be brewing inside the company’s R&D rooms.

The last possibility. Hero MotoCorp had confirmed earlier that it is working on a higher capacity 300cc ADV and a prototype of the same was showcased at the Hero World 2020 event at the company’s Centre of Innovation and Technology, Jaipur. We are placing our bets on this one while we wait for more details to get spilled!

