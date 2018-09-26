Hero MotoCorp to increase prices: More bike makers to join soon

Hero Motocorp has, for the second time announced an increase in prices across the spectrum of all the motorcycles that they currently have on sale in India. Effective from October 3rd 2018, prices of all Hero Motorcycles and scooters will be hiked by up to Rs 900. However, Hero says that will announce by exactly how much prices will increase based on the model and the specific market that they will be sold in. Officials at Hero MotoCorp have said that this revision comes based on the falling rupee value, and increasing cost of commodities in India and currency depreciation.

Now, this is not the first time that Hero has announced price hikes this year for its range of motorcycles. Earlier in April 2018, the two-wheeler manufactures announced an upward revision in prices of its products by up to Rs 625, based on regulatory filings. The prices back then were increased to offset rising input costs, including the costs of commodities. Earlier, this month a cross-platform price hike was also announced based on the implementation of the mandatory 5-year third party insurance ruling by the Supreme Court.

Hero Motorcorp at present offers a wide array of two-wheelers in India ranging from Rs 37,625 going up to Rs 1,10,500 (ex-showroom, Delhi). in August 2018. Hero MotoCorp reported that there were 6,85,047 motorcycles and scooters, with a slow growth rate of under one per cent, when compared to the to 6,78,797 units sold during the same month last year. In August Hero also launched their new flagship motorcycle the Hero Xtreme 200R, a street naked motorcycle.

We had anticipated this price hike, as news started coming in of Toyota and Mercedes-Benz planning to hike prices. Expect the same from other manufacturers as well in the months to come. Unless the Rupee increases in value soon expect more news like this from other manufacturers as well.