Hero MotoCorp starts deliveries of Harley Davidson’s Nightster S

The Nightster can be booked at all Harley-Davidson dealerships across the country from today onwards.

Hero MotoCorp, manufacturer of motorcycles, scooters and the exclusive distributor of Harley-Davidson in India announced the commencement of deliveries of the Nightster S at a starting price of Rs 14.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The Nightster can be booked at all Harley-Davidson dealerships across the country from today onwards. The 2022 Nightster model is available in Vivid Black, with pricing starting from Rs 14.99 lakh, Gunship Grey and Redline Red, with pricing starting from Rs 15.13 lakh.

The 2022 Harley-Davidson Nightster model marks an evolution of the classic Harley-

Davidson Sportster, optimised for extraordinary performance and style while maintaining a Sportster model silhouette.

Sajeev Rajasekharan, Managing Director – Asia Emerging Markets & India at Harley-Davidson said, “Nightster is built for nimble performance and distinctive style based on a legacy laid 65 years ago and we are pleased to share this new chapter in the Sportster legacy with our customers in India. We have already witnessed a phenomenal response to the Sportster S in India and we are confident that this new best in class offering will resonate well with our customers.”

With the on-demand performance of the new Revolution Max 975T powertrain and a host of contemporary electronic rider aids and features, the 2022 Nightster model.

To mark the launch of Harley-Davidson Nightster motorcycle in India, Hero MotoCorp

executed a unique nationwide social media campaign, named ‘The World’s Best Job’ to identify a candidate for the brand manager position in the Harley-Davidson Business Unit at Hero MotoCorp.

The Nightster comes with a lightweight chassis having a powerful engine tuned for strong mid- range performance, an ideal combination for navigating urban traffic and charging along curving backroads. liquid-cooled, 60-degree V-Twin with a torque curve that stays flat through the broad powerband.

Nightster is also equipped with Rider Safety Enhancements by Harley-Davidson, a collection of technologies designed to match motorcycle performance to available traction during acceleration, deceleration, and braking.