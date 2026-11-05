Hero MotoCorp showcases Xpulse 450, other models at EICMA

Hero MotoCorp unveiled its premium motorcycles and electric mobility brand VIDA at EICMA 2026, showcasing the Xpulse 450, Harley-Davidson X350T, new bike concepts, and launching Novus Labs innovation platform.

Hero MotoCorp showcased its next-generation premium motorcycle portfolio and mobility technologies at EICMA 2026 in Milan, unveiling the Xpulse 450 and Harley-Davidson X350T, alongside two new motorcycle concepts. The company also marked the European launch of its electric mobility brand VIDA and introduced Novus Labs, its dedicated innovation platform. The showcase comes as Hero MotoCorp celebrates 25 consecutive years of global leadership, with a focus on expanding its premium motorcycle and electric mobility businesses across international markets.

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Xpulse 450 leads premium push

The Xpulse 450, Hero’s new flagship adventure motorcycle, is powered by a 421cc liquid-cooled, four-valve DOHC engine producing 46.7 bhp and 38 Nm of torque. It gets a six-speed gearbox and an assist and slipper clutch.

Developed with inputs from Hero MotoSports’ rally programme, including learnings from the Dakar Rally, the motorcycle features fully adjustable 43mm KYB upside-down front forks with 225mm of travel and 22-step compression and rebound adjustment.

A key feature is the integration of Android Auto and Apple CarPlay through a 7-inch TFT display. The motorcycle will meet Indian and international market requirements, with India being its first market for compliance. The company has not announced its India launch timeline.

Hero also showcased the Harley-Davidson X350T, a 350cc motorcycle with flat-track-inspired styling, developed under its partnership with the American manufacturer.

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The Scrambler Concept and Classic Concept offered a preview of the company’s future premium portfolio, combining adventure-inspired styling, urban design elements and influences from Indian artistic heritage.

VIDA begins European operations

Hero’s electric mobility brand VIDA marked the start of its European operations with the first customer deliveries of the VX2 electric scooter and DIRT.E K3 youth electric off-roader.

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The VX2 offers a claimed 140km WMTC range in Eco mode and a top speed of 90kmph. It features twin removable IP67-rated batteries. Test rides and retail operations are scheduled to begin in December across six physical retail markets.

VIDA will follow a direct-to-customer model across 10 European countries, including Italy, Germany, France and Spain. Physical retail operations will initially cover Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Slovenia, Slovakia and Croatia.

The DIRT.E K3 features a three-stage adjustable platform and an optional suspension kit. VIDA will also offer 100 individually numbered units in a limited six-day edition with Portuguese-inspired livery.