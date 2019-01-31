Hero MotoCorp sets up new R&D in Germany: To focus on new vehicle concepts & technologies

Hero MotoCorp, world’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer has announced its first Research and Development (R&D) Center at a global location - the Hero Tech Center Germany GmbH. The company's new Center of technology is located at Stephanskirchen near Munich in Germany and will operate in sync with Hero’s Global R&D hub, the Center of Innovation and Technology (CIT) in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Hero MotoCorp says that it already has an efficient technology eco-system where it engages with top global design and technology houses from across the world, including Italy, Spain and Thailand.

The new Hero Tech Center Germany GmbH will be under the direct supervision of Markus Braunsperger, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at Hero MotoCorp. The new center will focus on the development of new vehicle concepts and future technologies in close cooperation with the teams at CIT in Jaipur. Furthermore, the new facility will also be the epicenter for Hero’s motorsport team - the Hero MotoSports Team Rally that has put India on the global map of motorsports in a short span of time and will facilitate all rally participation activities, including new product development for the Team.

Commenting on the new R&D center, Pawan Munjal, Chairman, Hero MotoCorp said that setting up of the Hero Tech Center Germany GmbH is a realization of the company's aspiration to build an R&D eco-system that is spread across global geographies. Ever since Hero began its solo journey in 2011, Hero MotoCorp has had a clear and focused plan to enhance and strengthen its technological know-how and product development capabilities. He added that the company had set up the Center of Innovation and Technology (CIT) in Jaipur in 2016 and since then, this facility has been designing and developing a range of new mobility solutions for customers across the globe.

He further said that the Hero Tech Center in Germany will be a source of modern technologies with a focus on the global customer base, thereby further strengthening Hero MotoCorp's R&D capabilities. The Tech Center will also enable the brand to easily tap into the huge pool of resources readily available across Europe and merge them with our ongoing operations at the CIT.