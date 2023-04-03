Hero MotoCorp sells 5.2 lakh two-wheelers in March 2023, registers 15% growth

Hero MotoCorp has registered a positive YoY growth of 15 percent, while the company registered sales of 53,28,546 units in FY23.

Hero MotoCorp sold 5,19,342 units in March 2023, translating into a double-digit growth of 15 percent over the corresponding month of 2022, when the two-wheeler manufacturer sold 4,50,154 units of two-wheelers.

Riding on the positive demand Hero MotoCorp further consolidated its leadership position by surpassing the 5.3 Million unit sales in the financial year 2023.

The company sold 53,28,546 units in FY23, registering a growth of 8 percent over the corresponding period of the previous fiscal (FY22) when the Company had sold 49,44,150 units.

Recently, the Board of Hero MotoCorp appointed Niranjan Gupta as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company, effective from May 1, 2023, elevating him from his current position as its Chief Financial Officer, Head – Strategy and M&A. Dr Pawan Munjal will continue as Executive Chairman and Whole-time Director on the Board.

Hero MotoCorp also launched the new 110cc scooter – Xoom, to strengthen its scooter portfolio, followed by the launch of the XTEC variants of Splendor, Passion, and Super Splendor in FY23.

The fiscal year also saw, Hero MotoCorp partnering with Zero Motorcycles, California (USA) – based manufacturer of electric motorcycles and powertrains, to collaborate on Premium Electric Motorcycles. This collaboration will combine the expertise of Zero in developing power trains and electric motorcycles with Hero’s global scale and capabilities in manufacturing.