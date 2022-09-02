Hero MotoCorp sells 4,62,608 two-wheelers in August 2022, reports 1.9 per cent YoY growth

Hero MotoCorp’s sales in August 2022 saw an overall growth of 1.9 per cent. The company’s domestic sales and motorcycle sales registered growth, while scooter sales and exports saw a decline.

Hero MotoCorp has released its sales figures for August 2022, and the two-wheeler manufacturer has registered sales of 4,62,608 units. In August 2021, Hero MotorCorp sold 4,53,879 units, registering a YoY growth of 1.9 per cent last month.

Hero MotorCorp sold a total of 4,30,799 motorcycles and 31,809 scooters last month, as compared to selling 420,609 motorcycles and 33,270 scooters in August last year. Motorcycles saw YoY growth of 2.4 per cent, while scooter sales saw a decline of 4.3 per cent.

Hero MotorCorp’s domestic sales alone stood at 4,50,740 units in August 2022, as compared to 4,31,137 units in August last year, translating to YoY growth of 4.5 per cent. However, the company’s exports took a hit, registering a negative YoY growth of 47.8 per cent, as Hero MotoCorp exported 11,868 units last month compared to 22,742 units in August 2021.

The Company expects the momentum to build up in the coming months on account of a combination of multiple factors, including a healthy growth in the country’s GDP, a normal festive season after a gap of two years, a better monsoon resulting in decent agricultural harvest and positive consumer sentiments.