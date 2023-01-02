Hero MotoCorp sells 40.58 lakh two-wheelers in 9MFY2023, up 8 percent YoY

With the marriage and festive season approaching in many parts of the country, the company said that it expects the positive momentum to carry forward in the fourth quarter of FY2023.

Hero MotoCorp has sold 4,058,054 units during the 9 months of FY2023, up 8 percent as against 3,755,266 units sold in the corresponding period, last fiscal.



The company’s sales, in December, however, remained flat at 394,179 units, as compared to 394,733 units in December 2021.

The domestic sales stood at 381,365, up 1.8 percent as against 374,485 sold in December 2021. The exports, on the other hand, took a 36.83 percent hit as it stood at 12,814 as compared to 20,288 in the corresponding month last year.



In December 2022, the company sold 356,749 motorcycles, down 5.3 percent as against 376,862 sold in the same period last year. Scooter sales, on the other hand, amounted to 37,430, registering a massive 108 percent growth, as compared to 17,911 in December 2021.



