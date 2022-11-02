Hero October 2022 Sales: Hero MotoCorp sold 4,54,582 two-wheelers in October 2022, recording a 17 percent YoY decline in sales. While 4,42,825 units were sold in the domestic market, the remaining 11,757 units were exported to other countries.

Hero MotoCorp, India’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, has revealed its sales figures for the month of October 2022. The company sold 4,54,582 two-wheelers in October 2022, recording a 17 percent YoY decline in sales. While 4,42,825 units were sold in the domestic market, the remaining 11,757 units were exported to other countries.

In the same period last year, Hero’s total sales figures stood at 5,47,910 units. In October 2021, the company’s domestic sales and exports were 5,27,779 and 20,191 units respectively. Moreover, when we compare Hero MotoCorp’s October 2022 sales performance on an MoM basis, its sales dipped by 12.5 percent as in September 2022 it sold 5,19,980 units.

To mark the beginning of this year’s festive season, Hero MotoCorp launched the Hero GIFT – Grand Indian Festival of Trust, and offered several discounts and other benefits. However, the sales of entry-level motorcycles continue to remain low and hence the dispatch sales of October for the company are not comparable to the previous years.

Hero MotoCorp recently also ventured into the electric mobility space of India with the launch of the Vida V1 electric scooter. The new Vida V1 e-scooter is offered in two variants, Vida V1 Plus and Vida V1 Pro. They have been priced at Rs 1.45 lakh and Rs 1.59 lakh, ex-showroom, respectively. Bookings for the same are open and the deliveries will commence in December 2022. Initially, it will be available only in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Jaipur.

