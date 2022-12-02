Hero November 2022 Sales: Hero MotoCorp sold 3,90,932 two-wheelers in November 2022, recording a 12 percent YoY growth in sales. While 3,79,839 units were sold in the domestic market, the remaining 11,093 units were exported to other countries.

Hero MotoCorp, India’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, has revealed its sales figures for the month of November 2022. The company sold 3,90,932 two-wheelers in November 2022, recording a 12 percent YoY growth in sales. While 3,79,839 units were sold in the domestic market, the remaining 11,093 units were exported to other countries.

In the same period last year, Hero’s total sales figures stood at 3,49,393 units. In November 2021, the company’s domestic sales and exports were 3,28,862 and 20,531 units respectively. However, when we compare Hero MotoCorp’s November 2022 sales performance on an MoM basis, its sales dipped by 14 percent as in October 2022 it sold 4,54,582 units.

Watch Video | Hero Vida V1 Electric Scooter First Look:

Hero MotoCorp expects the momentum to build up in the coming quarters on account of favourable economic indicators, including encouraging farm activity and positive consumer sentiments along with the upcoming marriage season. Last month, under its flagship platform for Corporate Social Responsibility, Hero WeCare, the company also handed over 50 motorcycles and 10 scooters to the Gurugram Police.

Hero MotoCorp recently also ventured into the electric mobility space of India with the launch of the Vida V1 electric scooter. The new Vida V1 e-scooter is offered in two variants, Vida V1 Plus and Vida V1 Pro. They have been priced at Rs 1.45 lakh and Rs 1.59 lakh, ex-showroom, respectively. Bookings for the same are open and the deliveries are said to commence in December 2022.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates