Hero MotoCorp restarts selling bikes, scooters via 1,500+ outlets: 10,000 units sold already amid lockdown

On May 4, Hero MotoCorp resumed operations after it reopened three of its manufacturing plants at Dharuhera and Gurgaon in Haryana and Haridwar in Uttarakhand.

Hero MotoCorp has restarted its retail operations with the reopening of over 1,500 customer touch-points that include authorized dealerships and service centers. The company says that these outlets contribute to around 30 percent of the company’s total domestic retail sales. Hero MotoCorp says that 10,000 units of bikes and scooters have already been sold since the reopening of these customer touchpoints. The company also claims that it has issued a Restart Manual to all its Dealerships, Service Centers and Parts distributors. Moreover, Hero MotoCorp commenced vehicle dispatches from its manufacturing facilities for the current financial year (FY’21) on 7th May. All Hero MotoCorp’s manufacturing facilities across the world halted operations since March 22 with the Covid-19 outbreak.

On May 4, Hero MotoCorp resumed operations after it reopened three of its manufacturing plants at Dharuhera and Gurgaon in Haryana and Haridwar in Uttarakhand. The company says that in addition to sharing the restart manuals with its dealer partners and parts distributors, it has also conducted intense training programs through webinars. The elaborate restart manuals by Hero MotoCorp cover everything for restarting operations, from pre-opening preparations to monitoring & operating protocols post restart and include deep cleaning, fumigation, safety marking of the channel point along with rearrangements at the channel point in order to ensure social distancing, seating, washroom, work-station, equipment hygiene, staggered break times, staff/ customer entry protocols and use of PPEs.

Also, the manuals encourage digital payments, careful handling of documents/credit cards/cash along with staff training, entry protocols, social distancing, customer entry protocols and also the use of PPEs such as masks, gloves. In addition to all this, the manuals cover various other aspects like Pre-delivery inspection (PDI), delivery norms, home delivery, social distancing protocol in workshop, pre-booking to avoid customer rush, hygiene/care of tools, vehicle pick-up and drop protocols and creation of waiting areas.

Stay tuned for more updates.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.