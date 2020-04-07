Hero MotoCorp removes XPulse 200T, Xtreme 200S, Xtreme 200R from official website: Possible reasons listed!

Hero MotoCorp has removed three 200cc bikes from its official India website. Is it a permanent discontinuation or a temporary one? We explain!

By:Updated: April 7, 2020 12:16:37 PM

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown in India, Hero MotoCorp has removed three 200cc models from its official website for India. In order to be precise, Hero XPulse 200T, Xtreme 200S and Xtreme 200R no longer appear on the brand’s website. With the BS4 to BS6 transition deadline that was set to come into effect starting April 2020 earlier (now extended to 10 days post lockdown), a lot of two-wheelers met their fate for numerous reasons and hence, were not updated to meet the stringent emission norms. Now while many of you might think that the company has permanently discontinued these models, we don’t think that is entirely the case.

The Xtreme 200S was launched in India less than a year ago and was the most affordable 200cc fully-faired motorcycle that one could buy here. Discontinuation of such a product at this time might be too early and hence, a temporary retirement could be one of the reasons why the Xtreme 200S is not visible officially on the web. The same applies to XPulse 200T that was launched in India last year in May 2019 alongside its ADV sibling – XPulse 200. The latter is selling in much higher numbers compared to the former and the XPulse 200 still appears on the company’s website. Last, the Hero Xtreme 200R is also suffering low sales in India at present. In order to give you an idea, the 200cc naked streetfighter only managed to see 347 homes in the month of October 2019.

With the Coronavirus outbreak in India, almost all leading automakers have announced shutdown at their production facilities including Hero MotoCorp. That said, while the company has already shifted most of its product line up to meet the BS6 standards, the upgradation of the said three motorcycles might have got delayed amid the lockdown and hence, a delayed launch. If this turns out to be true, the company will be launching these bikes in BS6 avatars in the weeks to come once the shutdown period is over. It will be interesting to see how many of the three will see the sunlight in BS6 guise. Stay tuned to know!

