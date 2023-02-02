Hero MotoCorp registers 3.56 lakh two-wheeler sales in January 2023

Hero MotoCorp sold 3,56,690 units in January 2023, out of which 3,49,437 units accounted for domestic sales.

The world’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, Hero MotoCorp, sold 3,56,690 units in January 2023. Out of these, 3,49,437 units accounted for domestic sales while 7,253 units were exported. Last month, Hero MotoCorp sold 23,052 scooters and 3,33,638 motorcycles.

The company expects the demand to build up in the festive and marriage season in the latter part of the month post the commencement of the auspicious period.

The home-grown two-wheeler manufacturer also launched its latest offering in the 110cc segment, called the Hero Xoom. Launched at an introductory price of Rs 68,599 onwards (ex-showroom), the Xoom competes with the TVS Jupiter, Honda Activa, and other scooters in this segment.

Commenting on the Budget 2023 tabled in Parliament on Wednesday, Dr Pawan Munjal, Chairman & CEO, Hero MotoCorp, said, “The budget does a very good job of balancing fiscal prudence with inclusive growth. Focus on the continued enhancement of capital expenditure, and investments in long-term priorities, coupled with increasing disposable income in the hands of consumers through direct tax proposals ensure a boost to consumption concurrent to investment-led growth.”

He added, “The stability of the policies, direction, and vision, as displayed through the budget today, will help the country continue to be a preferred investment destination. Overall, as India continues on its economic growth trajectory, the budget will further accelerate its momentum.”