Hero MotoCorp records domestic sales of 4.2 lakh units in June 2023, down 8.7%

Hero MotoCorp’s sales have seen a dip in June 2023, however, it is expected to gain momentum with new launches.

Hero MotoCorp sold 4,36,993 units in June 2023, as compared to 484,867 units sold in June 2022. Hero’s domestic sales registered 422,757 units last month compared to 463,210 units in June last year, registering a negative growth of 8.7 percent.

The onset of monsoon in most parts of the country and overall economic indicators bode well for a growth in demand, and industry volumes are expected to pick up leading into the upcoming festive season.

Also, Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson will unveil their first co-developed motorcycle, the Harley-Davidson X440 at the Hero Centre of Innovation and Technology (CIT) on Monday, July 3, in Jaipur, which will add to the sales numbers in the coming months.

Particulars JUNE’ 23 JUNE’ 22 YTD FY’23 YTD FY’22 Motorcycles 404,474 461,421 1,262,640 1,306,294 Scooters 32,519 23,446 89,934 83,899 Total 436,993 484,867 1,352,574 1,390,193 Domestic 422,757 463,210 1,317,250 1,328,166 Exports 14,236 21,657 35,324 62,027

With a slew of new launches lined up during this year, Hero MotoCorp has already accelerated its rapidly expanding presence in the premium space with the unveiling of the Xtreme 160R 4V last month. The motorcycle has undergone a host of cosmetic and mechanical updates, giving it a fresh lease on life.

In June 2023, the company also launched a new range of its highly popular 100cc motorcycles – the HF Deluxe and Passion+. The four new stripes enhance the overall dynamic appearance of the HF Deluxe. Building on the strong legacy of the iconic brand Passion, the new Passion+ gets a fresh touch to its design while enhancing the utility and comfort factor for riders.

As part of its unique ‘Hero Salutes Heroes of the Nation’ initiative under the flagship Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) platform of ‘Hero We Care’, the Company is partnering with the Navy Welfare and Wellness Association (NWWA) to support their community development initiatives.

As per this partnership, the company will support CHETNA – an Early Intervention Center in Delhi that provides occupational therapy, speech therapy, play and counselling to children born with neurodevelopmental disabilities.