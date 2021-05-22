Hero MotoCorp to resume production at all plants starting Monday

In an effort to improve safety, Hero MotoCorp has commenced an initiative across the organisation to get the employees in the age group of 18-45 vaccinated.

By:May 22, 2021 3:08 PM
Two-wheeler sales in April 2021 see a drastic drop

Hero MotoCorp today announced it will be resuming production at all of its manufacturing plants in India from Monday, 24 May. The company had already commenced single shift production at three of its plants – Gurugram Dharuhera in Haryana and at Haridwar, Uttarakhand from 17 May. The other plants of Hero MotoCorp in India – Neemrana in Rajasthan, Halol in Gujarat and Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh, will also start single shift operations from 24 May. The Global Parts Centre (GPC) at Neemrana will also be operational from 24 May.

In addition to producing for the domestic market in India, Hero states that these plants will also have more focus on catering to the Global Business (GB) markets across the world.

Also read: Hero MotoCorp extends free service, warranty by 60 days amid Covid-19 second wave: All details

In an effort to improve safety, Hero MotoCorp has commenced an initiative across the organisation to get the employees in the age group of 18-45 vaccinated. More than 90% of Hero MotoCorp employees above the age of 45 have already been vaccinated.

The company assures that strict safety protocols are in place at all plant locations and offices in preparation for the gradual resumption of operations.

Earlier this week, Hero MotoCorp announces extending the duration of services due to expire during the ongoing period by 60 days. The extended services by Hero MotoCorp include all scheduled Free Service (FSC), all services under Joyride (AMC) and all vehicles for which the warranty is expiring as per the terms and conditions of the warranty.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

‘Clarkson's Farm’ trailer released: What to expect from his new Amazon Prime show

‘Clarkson's Farm’ trailer released: What to expect from his new Amazon Prime show

Piaggio announces service, warranty extension for Vespa, Aprilia scooters till 31st July

Piaggio announces service, warranty extension for Vespa, Aprilia scooters till 31st July

Nissan India extends warranty, services on all cars till July 31

Nissan India extends warranty, services on all cars till July 31

Nexzu Roadlark cargo e-bicycle launched: Top speed, load capacity, price

Nexzu Roadlark cargo e-bicycle launched: Top speed, load capacity, price

Mahindra Racing begins race suit design challenge: Drivers to wear winning entry for London E-Prix

Mahindra Racing begins race suit design challenge: Drivers to wear winning entry for London E-Prix

Hyundai's new task force to help customers impacted by Cyclone Tauktae

Hyundai's new task force to help customers impacted by Cyclone Tauktae

Upcoming 250cc fully-faired Benelli with BMW S1000RR-like face leaked: What to expect!

Upcoming 250cc fully-faired Benelli with BMW S1000RR-like face leaked: What to expect!

Mercedes-Benz C300d AMG Line no longer on sale in India: Here's why

Mercedes-Benz C300d AMG Line no longer on sale in India: Here's why

2021 Formula 2 broadcast in India: How to watch Jehan Daruvala race

2021 Formula 2 broadcast in India: How to watch Jehan Daruvala race

Pawan Goenka to serve as Independent Director at Bosch till 2026

Pawan Goenka to serve as Independent Director at Bosch till 2026

Top SUVs with turbo petrol engines under Rs 10 lakh: From Magnite to Sonet

Top SUVs with turbo petrol engines under Rs 10 lakh: From Magnite to Sonet

Tesla electric cars banned from entering few govt compounds in China

Tesla electric cars banned from entering few govt compounds in China

Kia joins fight against Covid-19: Extends Rs 5 crore to Andhra Pradesh Government

Kia joins fight against Covid-19: Extends Rs 5 crore to Andhra Pradesh Government

Magenta to introduce world's smallest EV charger this year: Secures Rs 120 crore investment

Magenta to introduce world's smallest EV charger this year: Secures Rs 120 crore investment

BMW i4 M50 leaked: To be its first M badged electric sedan

BMW i4 M50 leaked: To be its first M badged electric sedan

Covid-19 Relief: Volkswagen India extends vehicle warranties till this date

Covid-19 Relief: Volkswagen India extends vehicle warranties till this date

Car Specs: What you really need to care about when buying an EV

Car Specs: What you really need to care about when buying an EV

Safe Cams' Driver Status Monitor cameras introduced with fatigue alarm, other benefits

Safe Cams' Driver Status Monitor cameras introduced with fatigue alarm, other benefits

Omega Seiki to deploy mobile oxygen camps in Haryana utilising Rage+ electric three-wheelers

Omega Seiki to deploy mobile oxygen camps in Haryana utilising Rage+ electric three-wheelers

Covid-19 support! Mercedes-Benz extends warranty, service and these benefits till 30th June

Covid-19 support! Mercedes-Benz extends warranty, service and these benefits till 30th June