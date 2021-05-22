Hero MotoCorp to resume production at all plants starting Monday

In an effort to improve safety, Hero MotoCorp has commenced an initiative across the organisation to get the employees in the age group of 18-45 vaccinated.

Hero MotoCorp today announced it will be resuming production at all of its manufacturing plants in India from Monday, 24 May. The company had already commenced single shift production at three of its plants – Gurugram Dharuhera in Haryana and at Haridwar, Uttarakhand from 17 May. The other plants of Hero MotoCorp in India – Neemrana in Rajasthan, Halol in Gujarat and Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh, will also start single shift operations from 24 May. The Global Parts Centre (GPC) at Neemrana will also be operational from 24 May.

In addition to producing for the domestic market in India, Hero states that these plants will also have more focus on catering to the Global Business (GB) markets across the world.

In an effort to improve safety, Hero MotoCorp has commenced an initiative across the organisation to get the employees in the age group of 18-45 vaccinated. More than 90% of Hero MotoCorp employees above the age of 45 have already been vaccinated.

The company assures that strict safety protocols are in place at all plant locations and offices in preparation for the gradual resumption of operations.

Earlier this week, Hero MotoCorp announces extending the duration of services due to expire during the ongoing period by 60 days. The extended services by Hero MotoCorp include all scheduled Free Service (FSC), all services under Joyride (AMC) and all vehicles for which the warranty is expiring as per the terms and conditions of the warranty.

