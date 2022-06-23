Hero MotoCorp Price Hike: Splendor, Maestro, Xtreme 160R to get dearer by up to Rs 3,000 from July 1

Hero MotoCorp has announced that the company will be increasing the prices of all its motorcycles and scooters by up to Rs 3,000. The new prices will come into effect from July 1, 2022.

India’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, Hero MotoCorp, has announced that the company will be increasing the prices of all its motorcycles and scooters by up to Rs 3,000. The new prices will come into effect from July 1, 2022. It is worth mentioning that this will be the third major price hike for Hero MotoCorp’s products this year.

The two-wheeler major previously increased the prices of all its products by up to Rs 2,000 in January and April 2022 as well. Hero MotoCorp says that an upward revision in the ex-showroom prices of its motorcycles and scooters will come into effect next month. The exact quantum of increase will be subject to the specific model and market.

According to the company, the price revision of the two-wheelers has been necessitated to partially offset the steadily growing overall cost inflation, including commodity prices. Hero MotoCorp has a diverse portfolio in India ranging from entry-level motorcycles like the HF Deluxe, Passion Pro, etc. to sporty bikes like the Xtreme 160R and even the Xpulse 200 ADV.

In other news, Hero MotoCorp has again delayed the launch of its first electric two-wheeler. The company recently introduced its new dedicated brand for electric mobility, Vida. Initially, Hero MotoCorp was supposed to launch its first electric scooter in March 2022 which was then postponed to July. Now, it has been delayed to the upcoming festive season due to the ongoing supply chain issues.

