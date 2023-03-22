Hero MotoCorp price hike: Scooters, bikes to get dearer by 2% from April 1

Hero MotoCorp will hike the prices of its select motorcycles and scooters by up to 2 percent from April 1, 2023. The transition to meet OBD-2 norms is said to be the primary reason for this upward price revision.

Hero MotoCorp, India’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, has announced that the company will hike the prices of its motorcycles and scooters from April 1, 2023. Hero’s select products will get dearer by up to 2 percent from next month and the exact quantum of increase will vary depending on the models and markets.

Hero MotoCorp price hike:

According to Hero MotoCorp, the transition to meet OBD-2 norms is said to be the primary reason for this upward price revision. In an official statement, the company said, “The price revision has been necessitated mainly due to cost increases on the account of OBD-2 transition. Hero MotoCorp will continue to provide innovative financing solutions in order to cushion the impact on the customers.”

Also Read: Top 5 most affordable electric cars in India: Tiago EV to XUV400

The statement further added, “The rural markets have been witnessing an upswing in demand, thanks to the government schemes in the social sector and healthy agricultural outputs. This augurs well for the industry as the growth momentum is expected to lead into the upcoming festive season towards the latter half of the fiscal.”

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Watch Video | Hero Xoom 110 Review:

Hero MotoCorp’s latest launches:

Hero MotoCorp recently launched the all-new Xoom 110 in India. Priced from Rs Rs 68,599, ex-showroom, the Xoom is a feature-rich 110cc scooter and rivals the Honda Activa H-Smart, TVS Jupiter, etc. The company has also introduced a new hi-tech XTEC variant of the Super Splendor. Priced from Rs 83,368, ex-showroom, it gets an LED headlamp, a digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, etc.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Hunter 350 vs TVS Ronin: Which retro cruiser should be your pick?

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.