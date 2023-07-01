Hero MotoCorp price hike: Bikes, scooters to get dearer by 1.5% from July 3

Hero MotoCorp will hike the prices of its select motorcycles and scooters by up to 1.5 percent from July 3, 2023. This will be the company’s second price hike on vehicles this calendar year.

Hero MotoCorp, India’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, has announced that the company will hike the prices of its motorcycles and scooters from July 3, 2023. Hero’s select products will get dearer by up to 1.5 percent and the exact quantum of increase will vary depending on the models and markets.

Hero MotoCorp price hike:

According to Hero MotoCorp, the upward price revision for two-wheeler is a part of the price review that the company undertakes from time to time. In an official statement, the two-wheeler major said, “The upward revision of the prices of motorcycles and scooters is part of the price review that the company undertakes from time to time, keeping in mind various factors like price positioning, input costs and business imperatives.”

The statement further added, “Hero MotoCorp will continue with innovative financing programs to minimize the impact on the customers. The onset of monsoon in most parts of the country and overall economic indicators bode well for a growth in demand, and industry volumes are expected to pick up leading into the upcoming festive season.”

Hero MotoCorp’s latest launches:

Hero MotoCorp recently introduced the updated Xtreme 160R in India. The 2023 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 1.27 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. It gets a host of updates over its predecessor, including cosmetic and mechanical ones. Powering the Xtreme 160R 4V is a 163cc, single-cylinder, air & oil-cooled engine that churns out 16.6 bhp and 14.6 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 5-speed gearbox.

