Hero MotoCorp plants 2.1 lakh trees in Dehradun: Enters Asia Book of Records

Hero Motocorp, as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, organized a massive tree plantation drive across seven locations in the country which saw over 2.5 lakh trees being planted.

The CSR initiative by Hero was held in the Dehradun district of Uttarakhand which witnessed 35,000 families from 36 Gram Panchayats and 15 wards in the region planting over 2.1 lakh trees. This has been verified by the ‘Asia Book of Records and ‘India Book of Records’ and has been officially registered as a new record - ‘Maximum families participating in a tree plantation drive’.

Vijay Sethi, CIO, CHRO and Head – CSR Hero MotoCorp, Shailendra Tyagi OSD CM Uttarakhand, N.P Maheshwari Principal Gov.P.G College Rishikesh, were among the dignitaries present on the occasion. Pervez Ahmed, the adjudicator from Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records, handed over the provisional certificate of the new record to Vijay Sethi.

The company held six other plantation drives simultaneously at New Delhi, Gurugram, Dharuhera, Neemrana, Jaipur and Halol.

Asia Book of Records is a platform which oversees 'India Book of Records', 'Vietnam Book of Records', 'Indo-China Book of Records', 'Laos Book of Records' and 'Nepal Book of Records' meet to compare, compete and claim the title of 'Asia Book of Records' Holder.

Vijay Sethi, said, “A large part of our CSR initiatives goes towards meeting our environmental aspirations, as part of which we have planted over 14 lakh trees across the country since 2015. It gives us an immense sense of fulfilment that the ‘Asia Book of Records’ and ‘India Book of Records’ have recognized the efforts of the extended Hero family and the people of the region.”

Dr Biswaroop Roy Chowdhury, Editor-in-chief, Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records, said, “We are glad to certify this noble cause by Hero MotoCorp. The record has been registered on the basis of the given guidelines and a minimum criterion by the Book of Records. This is a new record being inducted in our publication and we hope that more such records are set in the future. Wishing Hero MotoCorp continued success in their work towards the protection of the environment.”

Hero MotoCorp has various CSR projects which are focused on the environment, education, gender parity, healthcare, skill development, road safety, specially-abled and sports. All of these CSR initiatives have been steadily scaling up since 2015.