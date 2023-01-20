Hero MotoCorp’s Pawan Munjal takes delivery of new Vida V1 electric scooter

Hero MotoCorp’s Chairman and CEO, Pawan Munjal, has taken delivery of a brand new Vida V1 electric scooter. It is currently priced from Rs 1.45 lakh, ex-showroom Bengaluru.

Hero MotoCorp made its debut in the electric mobility space last year with the launch of its new EV subsidiary – Vida. The all-new Hero Vida V1 Plus and V1 Pro e-scooters are priced from Rs 1.45 lakh, ex-showroom Bengaluru. Now, Hero MotoCorp’s Chairman and CEO, Pawan Munjal, has taken delivery of a brand new Vida electric scooter.

Pawan Munjal brings home the Vida V1:

Orange is the colour of the day! Our Chairman and CEO Dr. Pawan Munjal and Mrs. Aniesha Munjal take delivery of the #VIDA V1 electric scooter powered by Hero MotoCorp @VidaDotWorld #MakeWay #EScooter #ElectricMobility pic.twitter.com/GyUNXbY2T7 — Hero MotoCorp (@HeroMotoCorp) January 19, 2023

Hero MotoCorp, India’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Pawan Munjal, brought home a brand new Vida V1 electric scooter. It is finished in the company’s signature Matte Abrax Orange shade. An image of the same was shared on the company’s social media platforms. It’s worth mentioning that the deliveries of the Vida V1 began in India in December 2022.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door vs Mahindra Thar: Price, specs comparison

Hero Vida V1 Plus, V1 Pro: Range and charging time

The Hero Vida V1 is offered in two variants and both these electric scooters have a claimed top speed of 80 kmph. Talking about riding range, the Vida V1 Plus is claimed to deliver a range of 143 km while the V1 Pro will offer a range of 165 km per charge. The company says that these e-scooters can be fast-charged at the rate of 1.2 km per minute.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Watch Video | Hero Vida V1 Electric Scooter First Look:

Hero Vida V1 Plus, V1 Pro: Price and rivals

The Hero Vida V1 Plus is currently priced at Rs 1.45 lakh while the Vida V1 Pro retails at Rs 1.59 lakh, ex-showroom Bengaluru. In Delhi, it costs significantly less, thanks to state government subsidies and one can check the state-wise prices HERE. The Hero Vida V1 rivals the likes of the Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X, TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak, etc.

Also Read: 2023 Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650: All you need to know

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.