Hero MotoCorp offering Diwali offers on all its two-wheelers: Low EMIs, cash discounts and more

Hero MotoCorp has joined the festive season bandwagon. Agreed that there has been a lull in two-wheeler as well as four wheeler sales in India from the past 6-7 months, but the festive season is all about bringing in joy. Hero MotoCorp, for the first ever time, is giving customers benefits on all its two-wheelers.

For its 100-125cc motorcycles, the company is offering monthly EMIs starting from Rs 1,750, a cash benefit of up to Rs 1,500, interest rate of 6.99 per cent which is lower than what you otherwise pay and a down payment of Rs 4,999 onwards. If you're interested in a 200cc motorcycle, Hero is offering an exchange benefit of up to Rs 5,000, festive cash benefit of up to Rs 2,000 and an all-inclusive down payment of Rs 4,000. There is also a seven per cent interest rate, which is considerably lower than what you otherwise have to pay. The company is also offering EMIs starting from Rs 1,750 and in cash too. Moreover, Paytm benefits worth Rs 10,000 too can be exploited as well as Rs 2100 additional benefits.

As for the scooters, a cash benefit of Rs 2,000, exchange benefit of Rs 3,000, down payment of Rs 4,000 and low interest rate of 6.99 per cent are applicable. The aforementioned Paytm benefits too can be reaped. These offers though are for a limited period.

Hero recently introduced its Xpulse twins as well as the 200S motorcycles. The Pleasure+ was a new scooter that the company brought in. The Hero Splendor is the first motorcycle that will be BS-VI compliant and will be rolled out soon in the market. It will be costlier than the BS-IV model by around Rs 5,000 at the very least. Hero is likely to add a few more features to the motorcycle before it goes on sale. This will ensure appropriate acceptance by the motorcycle buyers and give them a sense of getting value-for-money.