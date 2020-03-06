Hero MotoCorp Mega Service Carnival announced: Bike service at Rs 99, free wash and more!

Hero MotoCorp says that the carnival will also host a series of sessions to create customer awareness on issues like road safety, genuine oil, parts and accessories.

Hero MotoCorp that happens to be the world’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer has announced a Mega Service Carnival for its customers across India. The company said in a press statement that as a part of the carnival, Hero MotoCorp is organising service camps at 1000+ locations across the country starting 6th March to 8th March.  The three-day camp will be offering multiple purchase and exchange offers to the customers.  During the Hero MotoCorp Mega Service Carnival, customers can avail a benefit of Rs 15,500 on the purchase of selected BS4 vehicles including exchange / Loyalty bonus of Rs. 7,500 with an expected price differential on BS6 vehicles of Rs 8,000.

Apart from this, the company is offering a paid service in Rs 99 along with gifts on Hero Joyride, Goodlife enrollment and also free pollution under control (PUC) certificate renewal. The company also says that the carnival will also host a series of sessions to create customer awareness on issues like road safety, genuine oil, parts and accessories. During the Hero Mega Carnival, the customers will be getting free vehicle washing and polishing for their products. The company will also be conducting a lucky draw in which customers can win attractive prices.

Moreover, 1000 bonus points will be given to the customers during GoodLife enrollment. In order to know more about the mega carnival, customers can visit their nearest Hero MotoCorp Authorized customer touch-point. In other news, auto manufacturers will be moving to BS6 completely at the end of this month. That said, BS4 models are still available at some dealerships with some good discounts and if you want to buy a new two-wheeler with some cash saving, head to your nearest dealership now for all the information.

