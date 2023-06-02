Hero MotoCorp May sales up 7% to over 5.19 lakh units, upward trend to continue

Hero MotoCorp confident that the momentum is expected to continue in the coming months, driven by an uptick in customer sentiments, forecast of normal monsoon and a host of new launches in the premium segment.

Hero MotoCorp sold 519,474 units in May 2023, which saw a 7 percent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth. The leading two-wheeler manufacturer is confident that the momentum is expected to continue in the coming months, driven by an uptick in customer sentiments, forecast of normal monsoon and a host of new launches in the premium segment.

Hero MotoCorp May 2023 sales: YoY and MoM comparison

Time Period May’23 May’22 YoY Growth April’23 MoM Growth Motorcycles 489,336 452,246 7.57% 368,830 32.67% Scooters 30,138 34,458 -12.5% 27,277 10.48% Domestic 508,309 466,466 8.97% 386,184 31.62% Exports 11,165 20,238 -44% 9,923 12.51% Total 519,474 486,704 6.73% 396,107 31.14%

Hero MotoCorp has seen tremendous growth as it clocked total sales of 486,704 units in May 2022 as compared to 519,474 units in May 2023. As per the company’s filing, the two-wheeler giant saw growth in the motorcycle category by selling 489,336 units last month, but in the scooters segment, May 2023 sales were less than last year’s.

Also Read: Top 5 most affordable automatic cars in India: Alto K10 to Tata Tiago

Watch Video | Hero Xoom Review:

Hero MotoCorp also saw a downward trend in exports as it managed 11,165 units as compared to 20,238 units in May 2022.

With the new OBD-!! And E20 norms becoming mandatory from April 1, 2023, Hero MotoCorp has launched the OBD-II & E20 compliant 2023 XPulse 200 4V last month. Furthermore, in line with its plan for global business expansion, the company announced Motosport SA as its partner in Costa Rica in Central America.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Jimny Review: For the gypsy at heart off-road and on-road

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.